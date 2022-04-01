U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

Makor Group First in CME's Micro Ether Futures

·2 min read

International brokerage's crypto footprint marked by $10,000 block trade in London

CHICAGO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Makor Group ("Makor"), a full-service financial services firm for institutional investors, announced the first trade-in options on CME Micro Ether futures (MET). The transaction was a block trade executed on March 31, 2022, in London.

On March 28, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group announced that it would offer options on the micro futures contracts of the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization: Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Ether (ETHUSD). Each micro futures contract will be worth 1/10 the price of the underlying token. Trading micro-Bitcoin and Ether futures options is available 24/7 on the CME platform. On March 31, Makor executed a block trade in options on the new digital asset product.

"Digital asset markets continue to evolve, and we are well-positioned to be a first mover in the largest advances of the industry," said Ian Epstein, Global Head of Digital Assets at Makor Group and President of Enigma Securities. "Micro Ether futures and options offer our clients more flexibility enabling both industry growth and broadening of the flexibility in service we offer to our clients."

This week's transaction showcases Makor's unique position and ability to trade in both traditional and cryptocurrency markets for its investors.

For more information on Makor, visit www.makor-capital.com.

About Makor
The Makor Group ("Makor") is an international brokerage and investment banking firm established in March 2011 by Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, two ex-senior managers at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. Makor is authorized and regulated by the FCA and Makor's core business is to provide financial securities research and execution to institutional investors across a spectrum of products, including Cash Equities, Fixed Income Derivatives, FX, and Digital Assets.

With offices in New York, Dallas, London, Paris, Geneva, Gibraltar, Monaco, Tel Aviv, Singapore, and Melbourne, and over 200 group employees, Makor offers its clients 24-hour global trading providing a single point of contact for more than 90 execution venues in cash equities only. Aside from Makor-branded entities, the group includes the Oscar Gruss & Son, Inc. brokerage based in New York and Makor's cryptocurrency arm, Enigma Securities. In addition, in June 2021, Makor acquired the Churchill Capital brokerage business which expanded its offering in New York and London, and added offices in Monaco, Melbourne, and Singapore.

Makor has also recently expanded into investment banking, advising on origination and execution of M&A and capital markets transactions. Makor provides its clients with original and innovative trading ideas specializing in risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value, and event-driven opportunities for clients and regularly ranks in the Top 3 of buy-side research surveys.

Contact
Julie Ferris-Tillman
Vice President, IDPR
(256) 457-8786
333287@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/makor-group-first-in-cmes-micro-ether-futures-301515979.html

SOURCE Makor Group

