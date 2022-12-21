U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

MALACHITE INNOVATIONS ANNOUNCES FORMER NFL QUARTERBACK BERNIE KOSAR HAS JOINED THE COMPANY AS A STRATEGIC ADVISOR

·4 min read
·4 min read
Malachite Innovations, Inc.
Malachite Innovations, Inc.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MALACHITE INNOVATIONS, INC. (OTC Mkts: MLCT) (“Malachite”), a public company focused on improving the health and wellness of people and the planet, today announced the engagement of Bernie Kosar as a Strategic Advisor.

Malachite is engaging Strategic Advisors with diverse backgrounds and unique perspectives who will provide strategic advice and counsel to Malachite’s senior leadership team to help accelerate the profitable growth of its operating businesses and facilitate new connections for future impact investing opportunities.

Mr. Kosar is a former NFL quarterback who played eight seasons with the Cleveland Browns, one season with the Dallas Cowboys (where he won a Super Bowl), and two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Mr. Kosar played collegiately at the University of Miami where he led the team to a National Championship in 1983. Since retiring from professional football, Mr. Kosar has been actively involved in numerous business ventures and charitable organizations, with a recent focus on innovative health and wellness protocols, climate change initiatives, and the revitalization of Appalachian coal communities. Mr. Kosar is a Board Trustee of the University of Miami and Founder of Community at the Core, a non-profit organization focused on next generation agricultural development and education throughout the Appalachian Region.

Michael Cavanaugh, Malachite’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Malachite is pleased to welcome Bernie Kosar as its newest Strategic Advisor. Bernie has been a leader his entire professional career, both as a quarterback on the football field and as a champion of many important philanthropic causes that help others. Bernie’s unparalleled blend of intellect, determination and teamwork that made him one of the great quarterbacks of the NFL, are also the same unique qualities that make him such an impactful and invaluable catalyst for change as he works to improve the lives of others, particularly those most at risk and in need. Our entire organization is thrilled to have Bernie join our team, and we are excited about the positive momentum of our impact investing strategies and the good we can do for others.”

About Malachite Innovations, Inc.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Malachite Innovations, Inc. is a public holding company dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people and the planet through a novel and innovative approach to impact investing. Malachite owns and operates a balanced portfolio of operating businesses focused on developing long-term solutions to health, social and environmental challenges, with a particular focus on economically disadvantaged communities. Malachite takes an opportunistic approach to impact investing by leveraging its competitive advantages and looking at solving old problems in new ways. Malachite seeks to thoughtfully allocate its capital into ventures that are expected to be highly profitable to maximize its positive impact on the people-planet ecosystem and generate strong investment returns for its shareholders.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Although we believe that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to numerous factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those indicated in such statements. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies, timing of clinical trials and product development, business strategy and new lines of business. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Malachite Innovations, Inc.
Investor Relations
P: +1 (216) 304-6556
E: ir@malachiteinnovations.com
W: www.malachiteinnovations.com


