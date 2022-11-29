U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,961.89
    -2.05 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,814.46
    -35.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,045.38
    -4.12 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,833.74
    +2.78 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.38
    +2.14 (+2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.90
    +9.60 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    +0.38 (+1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0347
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7460
    +0.0430 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1970
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6690
    -0.2320 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,440.48
    +178.16 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.36
    -0.36 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.89
    +48.87 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

MALACHITE INNOVATIONS LAUNCHES NEW BUSINESS FOCUSED ON PROVIDING ECO-FRIENDLY, TECHNOLOGY-DRIVEN SECURITY SERVICES TO ACTIVE AND FORMER MINE SITES USING MILITARY VETERANS AND FIRST RESPONDERS

Malachite Innovations, Inc.
·4 min read
Malachite Innovations, Inc.
Malachite Innovations, Inc.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MALACHITE INNOVATIONS, INC. (OTC Mkts: MLCT) (“Malachite”), a public company focused on improving the health and wellness of people and the planet, today announced the launch of Range Security Resources, Inc. (“Range Security”), a new wholly-owned operating business focused on providing eco-friendly, technology-driven security services to active and former mine sites, with a particular focus on locations transitioning to next generation industries.

Range Security is intended to serve as a complementary business to Range Environmental Resources and Range Natural Resources, both wholly-owned operating businesses of Malachite that provide environmental services to active and former mine sites throughout the Appalachian Region. Mine sites frequently comprise thousands of acres of natural habitat with valuable infrastructure and operating assets dispersed across large tracts of land. Currently, most landowners engage security companies staffed with guards driving light-duty trucks around large mine sites, resulting in suboptimal security services and excessive carbon emissions.

Michael Cavanaugh, Malachite’s Chief Executive Officer, stated that “Range Security will leverage innovative technologies, including drones and video surveillance, to secure large geographic areas with greater effectiveness and a lower carbon footprint and will focus on hiring military veterans, police officers, and other first responders so that we may offer these dedicated public servants with economic opportunities while also providing best-in-class security services to our clients.”

“Range Security is a perfect example of our philosophy of looking at solving old problems in new ways,” stated Cavanaugh. “We are proud to offer economic opportunities for the men and women who have given so much to keep our country and local communities safe and secure. It’s a true honor to create a business centered around the unique expertise of military veterans and first responders, while providing technology-driven, environmentally-friendly solutions to protect mine sites’ valuable assets and preserve the infrastructure critical to the transition to next generation industries,” Cavanaugh added.

About Malachite Innovations, Inc.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Malachite Innovations, Inc. is a public holding company dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people and the planet through a novel and innovative approach to impact investing. Malachite owns and operates a balanced portfolio of operating businesses focused on developing long-term solutions to social and environmental challenges, with a particular focus on economically disadvantaged areas. Malachite takes an opportunistic approach to impact investing by leveraging its competitive advantages and looking at solving old problems in new ways. Malachite seeks to thoughtfully allocate its capital into ventures that are expected to be highly profitable to maximize its positive impact on the people-planet ecosystem and generate strong investment returns for its shareholders.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Although we believe that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to numerous factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those indicated in such statements. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies, timing of clinical trials and product development, business strategy and new lines of business. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Malachite Innovations, Inc.
Investor Relations
P: +1 (216) 304-6556
E: ir@malachiteinnovations.com
W: www.malachiteinnovations.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons Pfizer Stock Will Crush the Broader Market in 2023

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is a 173-year-old company with a huge portfolio of products. This year, Pfizer has dropped about 16%, in line with the S&P 500. In fact, there are three reasons Pfizer stock could crush the broader market in 2023.

  • Why Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Slumped 23.5% on Monday

    What happened Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL), a clinical-stage biotech that specializes in therapies to treat neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases, fell by 23.5% on Monday.

  • 4 Green Flags for Canoo's Future

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has been one of the market's worst-performing electric vehicle stocks. Lastly, Canoo continued to burn cash as its liquidity dried up. Walmart also gained a warrant that gave it the option to buy more than a fifth of Canoo's outstanding shares at $2.15 per share.

  • AMD Is a Buy Heading into 2023

    2022 was a rotten year for AMD, but the chip giant's diverse revenue streams mean 2023 should be a different story.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Scotiabank Announces Dividend on Outstanding Shares

    Scotiabank today announced a dividend on the outstanding shares of the Bank, payable January 27, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 4, 2023:

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • Will SoFi Be a Breakout Stock in 2023?

    Financial services are one of the world's largest industries, worth trillions of dollars. Financial technology companies like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are trying to do things differently and, as a result, are nipping at the heels of traditional banks. Here is why SoFi's stock could shine like a diamond in 2023.

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • These Are Warren Buffett's 12 Biggest Stock Mistakes This Year

    All these Berkshire Hathaway holdings are down more than 35% this year. Overall, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is having a good year. If you're having a tough time in the market this year, know that Buffett is too.

  • Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy?

    Few companies in the history of the stock market have undergone as dramatic of an implosion as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the parent of Facebook and Instagram. In a little more than a year, Meta has gone from a fast-growing, highly profitable and dominant social media advertising machine to a business in the middle of a questionable pivot to the metaverse whose core social media enterprise is suddenly unraveling. With that sell-off comes a potential opportunity as Meta shares certainly look cheap according to conventional metrics.

  • 10 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Robinhood stocks to buy that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Robinhood, a commission-free stock trading and investing company, has […]

  • Here's Why 2 of This Year's Worst-Performing Stocks Could Bounce Back in 2023

    If 2022 ended right now, it would be the worst year for the stock market since the financial system collapsed in the subprime mortgage crisis of 2008. As of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index is down 28% year to date, though that's a modest decline compared to many formerly high-flying companies that have shed 50% (or more) of their value in 2022. 2022 hasn't been a good year to be in the lending business, particularly for financial technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST).

  • Boston Scientific to acquire Apollo Endosurgery for $615 million in cash

    Boston Scientific Corp. said Tuesday it has agreed to acquire Apollo Endosurgery Inc. for $10 a share, or about $615 million in cash. The news sent Apollo's stock, which closed Monday at $6, up 61% in premarket trade. The company has a portfolio of devices used in endoluminal surgery procedures to close gastrointestinal defects, manage gastrointestinal complications and aid in weight loss for patients suffering from obesity, and is expected to generate net sales of about $76 million in 2022. "En

  • Selling US$153m worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

    Despite the fact that NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock rose 3.3% last week, insiders who sold US$153m worth of...

  • Zacks.com featured highlights include Olympic Steel, Enphase Energy, StoneX Group and W.R. Berkley

    Olympic Steel, Enphase Energy, StoneX Group and W.R. Berkley are part of the Zacks Screen of the Week article.

  • Credit Suisse rights sell-off spells worst year for its shares

    Credit Suisse shares slid below 3 Swiss francs on Tuesday as investors dumped rights to subscribe to new shares in a cash call aimed at raising $2.3 billion for the loss-making bank. The offering, part of a broader capital raise worth 4 billion francs which won shareholder approval last week, is intended to help fund Credit Suisse's attempt to recover from the biggest crisis in its 166-year history. Shares in Credit Suisse fell 3.3% to 2.911 francs by 1223 GMT, their lowest level on record according to Refinitiv data, as the rights tumbled as much as 29.9% to as low as 0.105 on their second day of trading in Zurich.

  • Yield Curve Inversion Reaches New Extremes

    The 10-year Treasury is yielding less than the 2-year note by the largest amount since the 1980s. This unusual relationship between yields reflects investors’ bets on easing inflation and future rate cuts.

  • The 'exceptionalism of technology' is probably over for the stock market: Goldman

    For nearly a decade, mega-cap technology leaders like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Apple have dominated the U.S. stock market. Those days appear to be over, according to Goldman Sachs.

  • Roku stock sinks following another Wall Street downgrade

    Wall Street is turning bearish on Roku.