Malaga Financial Corporation Announces 71st Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

Malaga Financial Corp.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malaga Financial Corporation (OTCPink:MLGF) announced today the declaration of a cash dividend in the amount of 25 cents per share to shareholders of record on March 25, 2022. The dividend will be paid out on or about April 1, 2022. Randy C. Bowers, Chairman, President and CEO, remarked, “We are pleased that continued strong operating results have positioned us to declare this 25 cent quarterly dividend which represents a 4.00% annualized yield based on our most recent closing price of $25.00. We are grateful for the efforts of our colleagues and delighted to continue to reward our shareholders for their investment.”

Malaga Bank, a subsidiary of Malaga Financial Corporation, is a full-service community bank headquartered on the Palos Verdes Peninsula with six offices located in the South Bay area of Los Angeles. Malaga Bank has been awarded an A+ financial health rating by DepositAccounts.com. A more detailed breakdown of Malaga Bank’s A+ health score may be found in the health section of its dedicated page at www.depositaccounts.com/banks/malaga-bank-fsb.html#health. For over ten years Malaga Bank has been consistently recommended by one of the nation’s leading independent bank rating and research firms, Bauer Financial Inc. Malaga Bank was awarded Bauer’s premier Top 5-Star rating for the 57th consecutive quarter as of December 2021. Since 1985, Malaga Bank has been delivering competitive banking services to residents and businesses of the South Bay, including real estate loan products custom-tailored to consumers and investors. As the largest community bank in the South Bay, Malaga is proud of its continuing tradition of relationship-based banking and legendary customer service. The Bank’s web site is located at www.malagabank.com.

Contact:

Randy Bowers

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Malaga Financial Corporation

(310) 375-9000

rbowers@malagabank.com


