Malaga Financial Corporation Announces Special Year End 2022 Stock Dividend in Addition to First Quarter 2023 Cash Dividend

Malaga Financial Corp.
·2 min read

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malaga Financial Corporation (OTCPink:MLGF). Malaga Financial Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors had declared a special 5% stock dividend on the company’s common stock outstanding, payable on or about December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2022. The dividend will be issued in the form of additional shares of common stock. Cash will be issued in lieu of fractional shares. Additionally, a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents was declared payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2022 to be paid on or about January 4, 2023. Randy C. Bowers, President and CEO, remarked, “We are pleased to declare a special year-end stock dividend in addition to our 74th consecutive quarterly dividend. This will result in total cash dividends paid in 2022 of $1.00 per share for a 4.29% annual yield based on a closing share price of $23.30 on November 10, 2022 in addition to the special stock dividend. This is the 11th consecutive year that we have declared a special year-end dividend along with the quarterly cash dividend.”

Malaga Bank, a subsidiary of Malaga Financial Corporation, is a full-service community bank headquartered on the Palos Verdes Peninsula with six offices located in the South Bay area of Los Angeles. Malaga Bank has been awarded an A+ financial health rating by DepositAccounts.com. A more detailed breakdown of Malaga Bank’s A+ health score may be found in the health section of its dedicated page at www.depositaccounts.com/banks/malaga-bank-fsb.html#health. For over ten years Malaga Bank has been consistently recommended by one of the nation’s leading independent bank rating and research firms, Bauer Financial Inc. Malaga Bank was awarded Bauer’s premier Top 5-Star rating for the 59th consecutive quarter as of June 2022. Since 1985 Malaga has been delivering competitive banking services to residents and businesses of the South Bay, including real estate loan products custom-tailored to consumers and investors. As the largest community bank in the South Bay, Malaga is proud of its continuing tradition of relationship-based banking and legendary customer service. The Bank’s web site is located at www.malagabank.com.

Contact:

Randy Bowers

 

Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

 

Malaga Financial Corporation

 

(310) 375-9000

 

rbowers@malagabank.com


