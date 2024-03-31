Malakoff Corporation Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Malakoff Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MALAKOF) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM9.07b (down 12% from FY 2022).

Net loss: RM884.4m (down by 447% from RM255.0m profit in FY 2022).

RM0.18 loss per share (down from RM0.052 profit in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Malakoff Corporation Berhad Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 5.8%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 129%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 2.9% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Renewable Energy industry in Asia are expected to grow by 9.5%.

Performance of the market in Malaysia.

The company's shares are up 1.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Malakoff Corporation Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.