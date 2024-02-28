Malakoff Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:MALAKOF) market cap dropped RM244m last week; individual investors who hold 39% were hit as were institutions

Key Insights

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Malakoff Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MALAKOF), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 39% to be precise, is private companies. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While the holdings of private companies took a hit after last week’s 7.4% price drop, institutions with their 35% holdings also suffered.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Malakoff Corporation Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Malakoff Corporation Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Malakoff Corporation Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Malakoff Corporation Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Malakoff Corporation Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Indra Cita Sdn Bhd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 38% of shares outstanding. Permodalan Nasional Berhad is the second largest shareholder owning 12% of common stock, and Urusharta Jamaah Sdn Bhd holds about 10% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Malakoff Corporation Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Malakoff Corporation Berhad. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It appears that the board holds about RM16m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of RM3.1b. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 14% stake in Malakoff Corporation Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 39%, of the Malakoff Corporation Berhad stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Malakoff Corporation Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

