U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,808.25
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,013.00
    -33.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,792.50
    +19.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,733.50
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.61
    -0.35 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.00
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0625
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8870
    +0.0270 (+0.70%)
     

  • Vix

    22.14
    +0.49 (+2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2037
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7500
    -0.5850 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,559.00
    -96.04 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.31
    -2.81 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.19
    +24.18 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,998.76
    -341.74 (-1.30%)
     

Malaria Treatment Market to nearly reach US$ 3 Billion by 2033; expected to surge at a 5% CAGR: Future Market Insights, Inc. Report

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The oral segment by route of administration is going to occupy a 49% global Malaria Treatment Market share in 2023. The North American region is predicted to grow with a steady CAGR of 4.6% during 2023-2033. The MEA malaria treatment market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR of 5.5% during 2023-2033

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, the Malaria Treatment Market is projected to be valued US$ 1.80 billion, up from US$ 1.72 Billion in fiscal year 2022. The market is anticipated to increase at a 5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 2.93 billion by the end of that year.

According to the Globe Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), more than 210 million people were affected by malaria in the world in 2019. Malaria is a contagious, sometimes lethal disease. It is caused by Plasmodium, a little parasite that mosquitoes transmit to humans. Malaria may be caused by four different plasmodium species; however, plasmodium falciparum is the one that most often results in fatal cases.

Due to increased funding from regional governments, the global market for anti-malaria drugs is likewise growing rapidly. This money ought to make it feasible for research companies like Medicines for Malaria Venture to keep looking at potential lead chemicals that might combat malaria.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15905

For instance, in November 2017, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) gave US$ 9 million to Medicines for Malaria Venture to be used for three projects: a pharmacovigilance study of Pyramax (pyronaridine-artesunate), a SERC Phase III research to establish a single-exposure revolutionary cure, and a study to evaluate the efficacy of DSM265, a prospective single-exposure radical cure. These improvements are anticipated to drive the global market for malaria therapy.

Region-wise, the MEA will grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa have held the lion's share of the market share and are expected to continue doing so in the future due to the fast rising incidence of malaria in the region.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report 2021, 241 million cases of malaria were anticipated worldwide in 2020, with 228 million of those cases happening in the WHO African Region. As a result, one of the largest segments of the market for anti-malarial medications is expected to come from the Middle East and Africa. Such developments will bolster the growth from 2023-2033.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • The global malaria treatment market is currently worth more than US$ 1.72 Billion.

  • The oral segment by route of administration is going to occupy a 49% global market share in 2023.

  • The hospital pharmacies segment by distribution channel type will be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period with a 5.4% CAGR.

  • The North American region is predicted to grow with a steady CAGR of 4.6% during 2023-2033.

  • The MEA malaria treatment market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR of 5.5% during 2023-2033.

“Some of the factors driving the market for malaria therapy include the incidence of malarial infection, government initiatives and awareness-raising campaigns, the availability of anti-malarial drugs, and rising healthcare expenditures.” comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Ask an Analyst: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15905

Competitive Landscape

Zydus Healthcare Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi SA, GSK Plc, Novartis AG, Cipla Ltd, Viatris Inc., Lupin Ltd, Advacare Pharma USA Llc, and VLP Therapeutics LLC are a few of the well-known companies in the worldwide market for treating malaria.

  • The Gates Foundation-funded Gavi immunization programme introduced the GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Mosquirix vaccine in three African countries—Kenya, Ghana, and Malawi—in July 2022. The first antimalarial vaccine ever created is allegedly this one. In countries with moderate to high P. falciparum malaria transmission rates, this is an essential initial step in the malaria vaccine deployment.

  • In March 2022, Tafenoquine, a brand-new drug that cures a particular strain of malaria, received a license in Australia from Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV), which also co-developed the drug with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for use in children and teenagers. The drug is coupled with chloroquine, a popular anti-malarial drug.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the malaria treatment market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of malaria treatment market by treatment (prescription medications, vaccines, diagnostic tests, and others), drug type (branded and generic), route of administration (oral and parenteral & intravenous), distribution channel (direct tender, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others), end user (hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare, and others) and region.

Key Segments Covered in the Malaria Treatment Market Report

Malaria Treatment Market by Treatment:

  • Prescription Medications

  • Vaccines

  • Diagnostic Tests

  • Others

Malaria Treatment Market by Drug Type:

  • Branded

  • Generic

Malaria Treatment Market by Route of Administration:

  • Oral and Parenteral

  • Intravenous

Malaria Treatment Market by Distribution Channel:

  • Direct Tender

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Online Pharmacies

  • Others

Malaria Treatment Market by End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Specialty Clinics

  • Homecare

  • Others

Malaria Treatment Market by Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • South Asia and Pacific

  • East Asia

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

For Additional Information or Customization on this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15905

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

  3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

Get Full Data on this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/malaria-treatment-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Bleeding Disorder Testing Market Size: The global bleeding disorder testing market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 95 Billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 190 Billion by registering a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period 2023-2033.

Pharmaceutical Dissolution Testing Services Market Share: The global pharmaceutical dissolution testing services market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 693.12 Million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 1,538.48 Million by registering a CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period 2023-2033.

Genomics Market Demand: Newly-released Genomics industry analysis report by Future Market Insights shows that global sales of Genomics in 2021 were held at US$ 24.3 Bn. With 19.8%, the projected market growth during 2022 – 2032.

Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Market Analysis: The global veterinary rehabilitation services market size was valued at US$ 792.5 Million in 2022 and it is anticipated to achieve a market valuation of US$ 882 Million in 2023. It is further estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 2.1 Billion by the end of the forecast period while exhibiting a CAGR of 9.06%.

Arterial Cannula Market Growth: The global arterial cannula market garnered a market value of US$ 21 Billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 40 Billion by registering a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period 2022-2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • 12 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 12 cheap value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our discussion, go directly to 5 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett and His Investment Strategy Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors in the world and […]

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Up as FDA Accepts IND for KPI-012

    The FDA accepts Kala Pharmaceuticals' (KALA) investigational new drug application for pipeline candidate KPI-012 for treating persistent corneal epithelial defect. Stock up.

  • Pfizer Makes Progress, but This Biotech Was Wednesday's Big Winner

    The stock market seems bound and determined to leave investors with bad memories of 2022, with major market benchmarks once again failing to deliver even a tiny bounce as the end of the year approaches. Losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all topped 1% as investors continue worrying about whether the macroeconomic picture in 2023 will remain just as cloudy as it is today. For investors looking for more immediate recognition of their achievements, though, TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) saw its stock move higher after getting good news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • Musk tells Tesla workers not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness'

    In an email sent to staff on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters, Musk said he believes that long term, Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth. He also urged employees to ramp up deliveries at the end of this quarter, after the automaker offered discounts on its vehicles in the United States and China.

  • Could CRISPR Therapeutics Help You Become a Millionaire?

    There's a short answer to whether CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) could help you become a millionaire: Yes. Here are five reasons why the company, which just went public in 2016, could make you a millionaire. CRISPR and Vertex Pharmaceuticals say they expect to complete their biologics license application early next year for exa-cel, to treat blood disorders beta-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • Forget Micron (MU), Buy These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Instead

    Here, we pick three semiconductor stocks that are better buys than Micron Technology (MU), given its gloomy near-term prospects amid the declining demand for memory chips and recent restructuring plans.

  • These 4 REITs Have Huge Dividend Yields - But Are They A Trap?

    With the stock market in the red for the third straight week and recession warnings ramping up, markets are more volatile than ever. Despite the Federal Reserve’s seven consecutive rate hikes this year, November inflation data were slightly hotter than expected, rejuvenating investors’ fears. “The economic numbers announced today highlight the difficulty for investors today, where weak numbers bring recession fears and strong numbers bring Fed fear,” said Louis Navellier, founder and CEO of grow

  • Why Nio Stock Sputtered Again Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio's (NYSE: NIO) stock price declined again on Wednesday, sliding to end the day down nearly 3%. Before market open on Wednesday, Morgan Stanley prognosticator Tim Hsaio reiterated his overweight (read: buy) recommendation on the stock, with a price target of $16.10 per share. For investors, however, the latest news from Nio overshadowed any potential benefit from the liberalization of the Chinese economy.

  • How Low Can Tesla Stock Go? Analyst Talks 30 A Share

    Tesla investors already lost more than $700 billion on the stock this year. How much more can this S&P 500 stock drop?

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 30 Stocks Expect Up To 1,220% Growth

    Oil stocks dominate this list of today's fastest-growing stocks, all eyeing 100%-1,220% EPS gains this year.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $11.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day.

  • Apple Stock at 52-Week Lows: Here's the Trade.

    If the stock closes lower today, it will mark Apple's ninth decline in the past 10 sessions. IPhone reports also raise a bit of concern amid Apple's busiest quarter, while unrelenting selling pressure in tech is bound to weigh on the largest company in the U.S. While Apple has held up the best among FAANG stocks when measured from the one-year highs, Apple stock has performed the worst in the group over the past month, down over 14%.

  • 2022 killed the cheap money era. Here’s what the next decade has in store

    “I think you occasionally get a turning of the investment and economic age, and we're at one of those now after over a decade of near-zero interest rates,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris.

  • My 2023 Stock Pick Is a No-Frills Big Bank Hiding Right in Front of Us

    This stock has everything right: It's discounted from recession fears, has great management, benefits from rate hikes and has a competitor on wobbly footing.

  • Biotech: 3 Profitable Bios Worth Owning

    The biotechnology space can be a difficult area to generate profits. Drugs take years to develop and often fail FDA approval. Today we will look at three top biotech stocks that are very profitable and have attractive future prospects.

  • Why Apple Stock Was Sliding Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling today on yet another data point showing weak iPhone sales heading into the new year. Market research firm Trendforce cut its forecast for iPhone shipments in 2022 after a COVID-19 outbreak in Zhengzhou, China where Foxconn manufactures iPhones. Due to the capacity crunch at the Zhengzhou plant, Trendforce now expects total iPhone 14 shipments of 78.1 million down from an earlier forecast.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Starts Mass Production Of 3-Nanometer Chips

    Taiwan Semiconductor plans to start mass production of chips using its 3-nanometer process technology, and is celebrating the move.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • Apple stock faces major test that could turn ‘quite bearish,’ analyst says

    The technicals on Apple's stock price are in focus after a recent slide.