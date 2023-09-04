Malayan Banking Berhad (KLSE:MAYBANK) Is Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.29

The board of Malayan Banking Berhad (KLSE:MAYBANK) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 3.6% on the 27th of September to MYR0.29, up from last year's comparable payment of MYR0.28. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 6.3%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Malayan Banking Berhad's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Malayan Banking Berhad has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 77%, which means that Malayan Banking Berhad would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 13.8%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio could reach 77% over that same time period, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.65 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.58. The dividend has shrunk at around 1.1% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Malayan Banking Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Although it's important to note that Malayan Banking Berhad's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. There are exceptions, but limited earnings growth and a high payout ratio can signal that a company has reached maturity. When the rate of return on reinvestment opportunities falls below a certain minimum level, companies often elect to pay a larger dividend instead. This is why many mature companies often have larger dividend yields.

Our Thoughts On Malayan Banking Berhad's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Malayan Banking Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

