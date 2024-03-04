Malayan Banking Berhad (KLSE:MAYBANK) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.31

Malayan Banking Berhad's (KLSE:MAYBANK) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 26th of March to MYR0.31, with investors receiving 3.3% more than last year's MYR0.30. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 6.1%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Malayan Banking Berhad's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Malayan Banking Berhad has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 75%, which means that Malayan Banking Berhad would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 17.8%. Despite the current payout ratio being slightly elevated, analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 74% over the same time period, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.65 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.59. Payments have been decreasing at a very slow pace in this time period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Malayan Banking Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Malayan Banking Berhad hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. Malayan Banking Berhad's earnings per share has barely grown, which is not ideal - perhaps this is why the company pays out the majority of its earnings to shareholders. That's fine as far as it goes, but we're less enthusiastic as this often signals that the dividend is likely to grow slower in the future.

Our Thoughts On Malayan Banking Berhad's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Malayan Banking Berhad's payments are rock solid. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Malayan Banking Berhad that you should be aware of before investing.

