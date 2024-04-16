Malayan Banking Berhad's (KLSE:MAYBANK) largest shareholders are sovereign wealth funds with 44% ownership, institutions own 29%

Key Insights

Significant control over Malayan Banking Berhad by sovereign wealth funds implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 2 shareholders own 56% of the company

Institutional ownership in Malayan Banking Berhad is 29%

Every investor in Malayan Banking Berhad (KLSE:MAYBANK) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 44% stake, sovereign wealth funds possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 29% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Malayan Banking Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Malayan Banking Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Malayan Banking Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Malayan Banking Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Malayan Banking Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Permodalan Nasional Berhad is currently the largest shareholder, with 44% of shares outstanding. With 12% and 4.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia and Kumpulan Wang Persaraan are the second and third largest shareholders.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 56% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Malayan Banking Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Malayan Banking Berhad. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own RM29m of stock. In this sort of situation, it can be more interesting to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 26% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Malayan Banking Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

