Is Malayan Cement Berhad's (KLSE:MCEMENT) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Malayan Cement Berhad's (KLSE:MCEMENT) stock is up by a considerable 33% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Malayan Cement Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Malayan Cement Berhad is:

4.2% = RM254m ÷ RM6.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.04 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Malayan Cement Berhad's Earnings Growth And 4.2% ROE

It is quite clear that Malayan Cement Berhad's ROE is rather low. However, when compared to the industry average of 3.4%, we do feel there's definitely more to the company. Especially when you consider Malayan Cement Berhad's exceptional 69% net income growth over the past five years. That being said, the company does have a low ROE to begin with, just that its higher than the industry average. Therefore, the growth in earnings could also be the result of other factors. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently

We then compared Malayan Cement Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 33% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is MCEMENT fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Malayan Cement Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Malayan Cement Berhad's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 40%, meaning the company retains 60% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Malayan Cement Berhad is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Malayan Cement Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 37%. However, Malayan Cement Berhad's ROE is predicted to rise to 5.2% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Malayan Cement Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business at a moderate rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

