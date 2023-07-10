Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AIRPORT) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:AIRPORT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.098 = RM1.6b ÷ (RM19b - RM2.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 9.8%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.8%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 116% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line On Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad's ROCE

To bring it all together, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 19% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

