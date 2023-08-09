Is Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:AIRPORT) Recent Performance Underpinned By Weak Financials?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:AIRPORT) recent performance, when its stock has declined 5.2% over the past three months. We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad is:

4.7% = RM350m ÷ RM7.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.05 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 4.7% ROE

It is hard to argue that Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 6.9%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. For this reason, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad's five year net income decline of 44% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

That being said, we compared Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 6.6% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad has a high three-year median payout ratio of 50% (that is, it is retaining 50% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run.

Moreover, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 54%. However, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad's ROE is predicted to rise to 9.5% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad's performance is quite a big let-down. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

