Malaysia B2B (Business to Business) Contacts and Company Data Database 2022: 607,201 Companies and 3 Million Contacts Across 1,000 Industries

Research and Markets
·1 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia B2B Database: B2B Contacts and Company Data; 607,201 Companies and 3 Million Contacts" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database monitors 607,201 companies in Malaysia, using an artificial-intelligence-powered data crawling system combined with reliable governmental sources. It upgrades the way researchers and salespeople currently operate by reducing the steps needed to reach to necessary information / prospects.

This database, Malaysia's largest B2B contacts and company data portal, covers more than 3 million key employee contacts across more than 1,000 industries. It works like a search engine for companies and B2B contacts in Malaysia, allowing the user to search real-time company data - background data, business descriptions, shareholder/manager names, financial data and employee data, along with e-mail addresses, Linkedin profiles, Facebook, company websites and much more.

It is made simple and easy for researchers, salespeople and marketers to search and access company data and direct contact information of key employees across the economically booming Malaysia.

Because the publisher monitors government sources - including tax departments - there are no inactive companies in the database.

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tgjg3a

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


