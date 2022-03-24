U.S. markets open in 7 hours 45 minutes

Malaysia Culinary Coconut Milk Market Size to Reach USD 119.31 Million by 2022-2029 | Malaysia Culinary Coconut Milk Industry CAGR of 7.49%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered malaysia culinary coconut milk market are S&P Industries Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), Santanmas Food Industries (M) Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), Linaco Manufacturing (M) Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), Tropical Produce Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), J. Mitra Sdn Bhd. (Malaysia), Eramas Group (Malaysia), M&S Food Industries Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), Kara Marketing Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), Gogoco Holding Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), Denis Group Holding S.A. (Switzerland) and others.

Pune, India, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Malaysia culinary coconut milk market size was USD 67.34 million in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 71.96 million in 2022 to USD 119.31 million in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.49% during the 2022-2029 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, Malaysia Culinary Coconut Milk Market, 2022-2029.” Factors such as rising coconut cultivation and increasing demand for coconut in Malaysia and a global market will increase the footprint of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing consumers towards vegetarianism & organic foods will boost the growth of the market.

List of Key Players Present in the Malaysia Culinary Coconut Milk Market:

  • S&P Industries Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

  • Santanmas Food Industries (M) Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

  • Linaco Manufacturing (M) Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

  • Tropical Produce Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

  • J. Mitra Sdn Bhd. (Malaysia)

  • Eramas Group (Malaysia)

  • M&S Food Industries Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

  • Kara Marketing Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

  • Gogoco Holding Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

  • Denis Group Holding S.A. (Switzerland)

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/malaysia-culinary-coconut-milk-market-106526

COVID-19 Impact

Disruption in Supply Chains & Faltering Transport Sector to Decrease Growth Amid Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic led to several disruptions in various sectors. Restrictions on movement on the general population and shortage of workforces led to a decrease in the market volume. A gap in demand-supply and rising alternatives for healthy food products further decreased the demand for the market. However, as the pandemic loomed on, various players reported a rise in their revenues, as players began to adjust to the new method of functioning.

Segments

Product Type, Form, and Distribution Channel are Studied

Based on product type, the market is broken down into coconut milk, coconut milk powder, coconut cream, and coconut cream powder.

By form, the market is divided into powder and liquid.

With respect to distribution channels, the market is segmented into supermarket/hypermarkets, convenience stores, grocery stores, and online retailers.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/malaysia-culinary-coconut-milk-market-106526

Report Coverage

The market for Malaysia culinary coconut milk contains qualitative & quantitative insights by encompassing critical factors such as product types, distribution channels, market size, and growth rate of all segments. Additionally, factors such as a comprehensive analysis of the market with a forecast on a global scale have been provided. Also, ongoing mergers & acquisitions, regulatory scenarios, and key industry trends have been highlighted.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Utilization of Coconut Milk and Rising Awareness of Products to Augment Market Growth

Factors such as the rising availability of raw materials among manufacturers and increasing integration of products among traditional cuisines will boost the Malaysia culinary coconut milk market growth during the forecast period. Rising demand from the HORECA sector and rising awareness regarding the health benefits will increase the footprint of the market. Also, expanding quick-service restaurants and increasing consumer inclination among consumers toward veganism will further fuel the growth of the market.

However, the availability of alternatives will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Malaysia to Witness Huge Growth due to Increasing Tourism Sector

The rising middle-class economy and the inclination of a majority of the population to switch to coconut milk toward their regular cuisine will increase the footprint of the market in the region. Rising plant-based hunger among the general population and the rapidly advancing foodservice sector will fuel the growth of the market. Also, rising understanding of consumers toward maintaining a balanced lifestyle and increasing consumer expenditure will increase the penetration of the Malaysia culinary coconut milk market share.

Speak to Analyst

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/malaysia-culinary-coconut-milk-market-106526

Competitive Landscape

Product Development & Rising Focus Toward Introducing New Flavors to Help Prominent Players Gain Edge

The market for Malaysia culinary coconut milk is filled by rising consumer demand along with an increasing influence of culinary ingredients. Dominant players are focused on developing novel products focused on taste and texture to attract a larger consumer base. For example, in April 2021, Dunkin Brands announced that it will be integrating coconut milk as a dairy alternative across all restaurants to tend customized beverages. Smaller players are consolidating the remaining market share. Additionally, expanding their current product portfolio for meeting the rising consumer demand will further help the market integrate toward a competitive edge.

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

  • Overview of the Parent Market

  • Industry SWOT Analysis

  • Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis

  • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

  • Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19)

  • 4.5.1 Impact of COVID-19

  • 4.5.2 Supply Chain Challenges

  • 4.5.3 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

  • Malaysia Culinary Coconut Milk Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

  • Key Findings / Summary

  • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

    • By Form (Value)

      • Powder

      • Liquid

    • By Product Type (Value)

      • Coconut Milk

      • Coconut Milk Powder

      • Coconut Cream

      • Coconut Cream Powder

    • By Distribution Channel (Value)

      • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

      • Convenience Stores

      • Grocery Stores

      • Online Retails

TOC Continued…!

Get Customized PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/malaysia-culinary-coconut-milk-market-106526

Key Industry Development:

  • December 2021 - Ayam Brand launched its organic coconut milk variant in Malaysia, which is made using free from hormones, pesticides, and GMO coconuts.

Have a Look at Related Market Insights:

Coconut Milk Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Nature (Organic, Conventional), Form (Powder and Liquid), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Grocery Stores, and Online Retails), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Coconut Derivatives Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Young and Mature), By Derivatives (Coconut Oil, Coconut Water, Coconut Milk, Desiccated Coconut, and Others), End-User (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027

Dairy-free Ice Creams Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source ( Coconut Milk, Almond Milk, Soy Milk, Others (Oat milk, Hemp milk)), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


