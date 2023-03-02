Malaysia data center market size to grow by USD 2.08 billion between 2021 and 2026; Driven by demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Malaysia Data Center Market by Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the Malaysia data center market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.08 billion. The growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 15.72% during the forecast period. The market is driven by demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) Download a Sample Report .

Market Driver – The market is driven by demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers. The rising adoption of IoT technologies and big data analytics has increased investments in the deployment of 5G services. This is driving the demand for upgrading existing data center network infrastructure by hyperscalers and increasing the construction of new data centers to reduce latency. All these factors are driving the growth of the market in focus.

Market Challenges – The need for high capital investment will challenge the growth of the market. The construction of data center facilities requires significant investments. The construction of data center facilities is also affected by factors such as government inactions, public opposition, inability to obtain financing, weather conditions, industrial accidents, and labor disruptions. Besides, the shortage of server components often creates issues in lead times, which delays the launch of servers. Such challenges are restricting the growth of the Malaysia data center market.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers solutions for data centers to attain deeper visibility and simplified operations that helps to manage whole IT environment, from anywhere with Cisco Intersight.

Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers solutions for data centers that helps to fuel digital transformation and ensure dependable, efficient IT performance with uninterruptable power supplies.

Fujitsu Ltd. - The company offers solutions for data centers by providing essential protection for server, storage and networks to meeting the most demanding power requirements.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers solutions for data center by providing networking solutions that accelerate and simplify the transition to hybrid cloud.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Related Reports:

The supercomputer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.83% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 17,555.45 million. The increasing utilization of big data analytics is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high ownership cost and large power consumption increasing the total cost may impede the market growth.

The micro servers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 26,527.99 million. The shift toward edge computing is notably driving market growth, although factors such as increasing data center consolidation may impede the market growth.

Malaysia Data Center Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.72% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.86 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Cisco Systems Inc., Cummins Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., Legrand SA, Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., NTT Communications Corp., NTT Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Data center servers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Data center storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Data center networking solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Data center powering and cooling solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

7.1 Market drivers

7.2 Market challenges

7.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

7.4 Market trends

8 Vendor Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Vendor landscape

8.3 Landscape disruption

8.4 Industry risks

9 Vendor Analysis

9.1 Vendors covered

9.2 Market positioning of vendors

9.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

9.4 Dell Technologies Inc.

9.5 Fujitsu Ltd.

9.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

9.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

9.8 International Business Machines Corp.

9.9 Lenovo Group Ltd.

9.10 NEC Corp.

9.11 NetApp Inc.

9.12 NTT Communications Corp.

10 Appendix

10.1 Scope of the report

10.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

10.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

10.4 Research methodology

10.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

