Malaysia Data Center Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 2.08 Billion from 2021 to 2026 - Technavio

Attractive Opportunities in Malaysia Data Center Market by Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The MALAYSIA DATA CENTER MARKET value is set to progress at a CAGR of 15.72% from 2021 to 2026.

The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2022 is estimated at 14.86%.

113 pages report.

The data center market share growth in Malaysia by the data center servers segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Shift toward large data center facilities – The shift toward large data center facilities is a data center market trend in Malaysia that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. In South-East Asia such as Malaysia, there is a visible shift toward large multistoried data center facilities. Land shortage and the high cost of land acquisition are some of the factors that are prompting service providers to build high-capacity multistoried data center facilities.

Need for high capital investment – The need for high capital investment will be a major challenge for the data center market in Malaysia during the forecast period. Data centers are highly capital-intensive business facilities, with investments upward of a billion. All stakeholders in Malaysia in the data center building and construction industry face immense pressure to adhere to timelines and start operations as soon as possible.

Senior analysts at Technavio in their latest publication "MALAYSIA DATA CENTER MARKET BY TYPE - FORECAST AND ANALYSIS 2022-2026" says that one of the key factors driving growth in the data center market in Malaysia is the demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers. The investments in communication network infrastructure upgrades are growing to facilitate a smooth transition from 3G and 4G to 5G. This will drive the demand for the upgrade of the existing data center network infrastructure by hyperscalers and an increase in new data centers constructed closer to the data origins to reduce latency. The increasing expansion of data centers by hyperscalers will propel the market in focus during the forecast period.

Malaysia Data Center Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By Type

Malaysia Data Center Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Inspur Group

International Business Machines Corp.

Legrand SA

Lenovo Group Ltd.

NEC Corp.

NetApp Inc.

NTT Communications Corp.

NTT Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Holdings Co.

The Malaysia data center market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on technological innovations and forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.

Malaysia Data Center Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist malaysia data center market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the malaysia data center market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the malaysia data center market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of malaysia data center market vendors

Malaysia Data Center Market Report Also Covers the Following Areas:

Malaysia Data Center Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.72% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.86 Regional analysis Malaysia Performing market contribution Malaysia at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cisco Systems Inc., Cummins Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., Legrand SA, Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., NTT Communications Corp., NTT Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

