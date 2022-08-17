U.S. markets closed

Malaysia Data Center Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 2.08 Billion from 2021 to 2026 - Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Malaysia Data Center Market by Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Malaysia Data Center Market by Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

  • The MALAYSIA DATA CENTER MARKET value is set to progress at a CAGR of 15.72% from 2021 to 2026.

  • The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2022 is estimated at 14.86%.

  • 113 pages report.

  • The data center market share growth in Malaysia by the data center servers segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Shift toward large data center facilities – The shift toward large data center facilities is a data center market trend in Malaysia that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. In South-East Asia such as Malaysia, there is a visible shift toward large multistoried data center facilities. Land shortage and the high cost of land acquisition are some of the factors that are prompting service providers to build high-capacity multistoried data center facilities.

Need for high capital investment – The need for high capital investment will be a major challenge for the data center market in Malaysia during the forecast period. Data centers are highly capital-intensive business facilities, with investments upward of a billion. All stakeholders in Malaysia in the data center building and construction industry face immense pressure to adhere to timelines and start operations as soon as possible.

Browse Summary of the MALAYSIA DATA CENTER MARKET Research Report to Learn More

Senior analysts at Technavio in their latest publication "MALAYSIA DATA CENTER MARKET BY TYPE - FORECAST AND ANALYSIS 2022-2026" says that one of the key factors driving growth in the data center market in Malaysia is the demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers. The investments in communication network infrastructure upgrades are growing to facilitate a smooth transition from 3G and 4G to 5G. This will drive the demand for the upgrade of the existing data center network infrastructure by hyperscalers and an increase in new data centers constructed closer to the data origins to reduce latency. The increasing expansion of data centers by hyperscalers will propel the market in focus during the forecast period.

Malaysia Data Center Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • By Type

Malaysia Data Center Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Cummins Inc.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • Eaton Corp. Plc

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • Inspur Group

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Legrand SA

  • Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • NEC Corp.

  • NetApp Inc.

  • NTT Communications Corp.

  • NTT Corp.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Vertiv Holdings Co.

The Malaysia data center market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on technological innovations and forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.

DOWNLOAD FREE MALAYSIA DATA CENTER MARKET SAMPLE REPORT to Gain Further Insights

Malaysia Data Center Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist malaysia data center market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the malaysia data center market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the malaysia data center market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of malaysia data center market vendors

Malaysia Data Center Market Report Also Covers the Following Areas:

Malaysia Data Center Market: Related Reports

Browse Summary of the GREEN DATA CENTER MARKET Research Report by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The market value is set to grow by USD 76.59 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 19.48% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the green data center market segmentation by the End-user (IT infrastructure, power solutions, general construction, cooling solutions, and monitoring and management) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Browse Summary of the DATA CENTER MARKET IN SOUTHEAST ASIA Research Report by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The market value is set to grow by USD 12.60 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The data center market in Southeast Asia report also offers information on several market vendors, including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., and more.

Malaysia Data Center Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.72%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 2.08 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.86

Regional analysis

Malaysia

Performing market contribution

Malaysia at 100%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Cisco Systems Inc., Cummins Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., Legrand SA, Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., NTT Communications Corp., NTT Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MARKET" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Data center servers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Data center storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Data center networking solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Data center powering and cooling solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 7.1 Market drivers

  • 7.2 Market challenges

  • 7.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 7.4 Market trends

8 Vendor Landscape

  • 8.1 Overview

  • 8.2 Vendor landscape

  • 8.3 Landscape disruption

  • 8.4 Industry risks

9 Vendor Analysis

  • 9.1 Vendors covered

  • 9.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 9.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 9.4 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 9.5 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 9.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 9.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • 9.8 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 9.9 Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • 9.10 NEC Corp.

  • 9.11 NetApp Inc.

  • 9.12 NTT Communications Corp.

10 Appendix

  • 10.1 Scope of the report

  • 10.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 10.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 10.4 Research methodology

  • 10.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/malaysia-data-center-market-value-is-set-to-grow-by-usd-2-08-billion-from-2021-to-2026--technavio-301604601.html

SOURCE Technavio

