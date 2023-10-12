Malaysia denies Goldman Sachs' allegations in arbitration suit

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia denies all allegations in an arbitration request served by Goldman Sachs Group regarding the two parties' settlement agreement on the massive 1MDB scandal, Malaysia's attorney general's chambers said on Thursday.

Goldman's arbitration request "mischaracterises" conduct of the Malaysian government, the attorney general's chambers said in a statement. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Martin Petty)