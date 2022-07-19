U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,842.75
    +9.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,080.00
    +33.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,943.75
    +36.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,744.00
    +5.20 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.41
    -0.19 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,703.70
    -6.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    18.53
    -0.31 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0139
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    +0.0300 (+1.02%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    +1.07 (+4.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1940
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2610
    +0.1390 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,113.73
    +1,149.62 (+5.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.28
    +26.09 (+5.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.24
    +64.23 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,939.13
    +150.66 (+0.56%)
     

Malaysia Diesel Generator Set Market to Touch $97.9 Million sales by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

·3 min read

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the Malaysia diesel generator set market revenue was approximately $82.6 million in the year 2021, and it is predicted to rise at a growth rate of around 2% in the coming years, to $97.9 million by 2030. The strong focus of the Government of Malaysia on infrastructure expansion, with plans to construct 1 million houses for homebuyers below the 40% income bracket by the year 2029, can be credited for this. Due to such efforts, the construction sector of Malaysia grew by around 15% in 2021 from 2020.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo
P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

Generators with a rating of above 750 kVA witness the highest demand in the Malaysia diesel generator set market, and their sales are projected to grow at a rate of around 2% over this decade. The requirement for them mainly arises in the industrial sector. In the last two decades, Malaysia has accounted for 40% of the global HDD production, and it continues to be one of its major exporters.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/malaysia-diesel-generator-set-market/report-sample

In 2021, the commercial sector was the largest contributor to the Malaysia diesel generator set market. Over the last ten years, Malaysia has become significant for medical tourism, ICT, and logistics services. Furthermore, numerous MNCs have set up their offices in Malaysia as it has a promising business and consumer environment, an affinity for the products of the U.S., established infrastructure and legal framework, and an aptitude to make profits.

There is a continuous increase in the demand for energy in Malaysia; however, the existing supply is not adequate, hence giving rise to frequent power cuts, chiefly because of natural disasters. The risk of floods and tsunamis in the country is perpetually high; for example, in December 2021, TNB briefly shut down 333 power substations in six states, as a safety measure. This affected 17,251 consumers in Pahang, 5,062 in Selangor, 4,450 in the country's capital, 284 in Negeri Sembilan, 470 in Kelantan, and 634 in Melaka.

Browse detailed report on Malaysia Diesel Generator Set Market Analysis and Demand Forecast Report 2030

Major companies in the Malaysia diesel generator set market are engaging in the introduction of new products to remain ahead of competitors. For example, Cummins Inc. launched in September 2021 the NEW EC-AGS+ wireless system for controlling Onan diesel and gas generator sets. It lets users control their generators with a mobile application, which also permits automatic, manual, and voice activation to start the generators, offers reminders for maintenance, through Bluetooth; and allows for climate monitoring.

Malaysia Diesel Generator Set Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Power Rating

  • 5-75kVA

  • 76–375 kVA

  • 376–750 kVA

  • Above 750 kVA

By Application

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

  • Residential

Browse more reports on Gensets

Diesel Genset Market Emerging Trends, Advancement, Growth and Business Opportunities

India Diesel Genset Market Emerging Trends, Advancement, Growth and Business Opportunities

Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Emerging Trends, Advancement, Growth and Business Opportunities

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact: 
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com 
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/malaysia-diesel-generator-set-market-to-touch-97-9-million-sales-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301588379.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • IBM beats quarterly revenue estimates, warns of $3.5 billion forex hit

    (Reuters) -IT hardware and services company IBM Corp beat quarterly revenue expectations on Monday but warned the hit from forex for the year could be about $3.5 billion due to a strong dollar. A hawkish Federal Reserve and heightened geopolitical tensions have driven gains in the dollar against a basket of currencies over the last year, prompting companies with sizeable international operations, including Microsoft and Salesforce, to temper expectations. On the earnings call, Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh told analysts both currency headwinds and impact from exiting Russia operations has put pressure on IBM's near-term results but reiterated the company's full-year forecast of hitting the upper end of mid-single-digit revenue growth at constant currency.

  • Short Sellers Wind Down Pot Stock Bets as Congress Mulls Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Cannabis short sellers are ratcheting down their bets that the beleaguered sector will continue its slide.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapShort interest in pot stocks has tumbled to $632 million from $3.14 billion in May 2021, even as share prices plun

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • ‘These stocks are down but not out’: Jim Cramer says to buy the dip

    Markets have dropped sharply through the first half of this year, but the news isn’t all bad for investors. The lower share prices we've been seeing offer plenty of opportunities for investors looking to buy the dip, or get in at a discount. The trick is to find them. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, has a few ideas about this situation. In his view, the market turbulence has had the beneficial impact of sorting out the wheat from the chaff and ‘working off the exce

  • Apple reportedly set to slow hiring and spending

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Dave Briggs, Seana Smith, and Rachelle Akuffo discuss a new report that Apple will be slowing down hiring and spending in some of its divisions. The stock is dragging markets lower.

  • IBM beats expectations in second-quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down IBM's second-quarter earnings results, which was a beat on both the top and bottom line.&nbsp;

  • 10 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss blue-chip dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. In May 2022, US inflation reached its 40-year high, with the consumer price index […]

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband buys millions worth of Nvidia stock ahead of chip-manufacturing bill vote

    Paul Pelosi bought as much $5 million worth of stock in software and computer chip company Nvidia in June.

  • General Electric Unveils New Brand Names, Logo, Ahead of Historic Split

    "Today marks a key milestone in GE's plan to become three independent, laser-focused companies," said CEO Larry Culp.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • Apple drags markets lower, energy sector continues making gains

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blikre observes the market action heading into the final trading hour, in addition to the bond market, U.S. dollar, and Chinese stocks.

  • Alphabet Stock: What the Charts Say After 20-for-1 Stock Split

    Alphabet stock just underwent a 20-for-1 stock split. Here's how to trade the stock after the event.

  • Markets lose earlier gains heading into the close, Apple weighs down tech stocks

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at today's biggest market movers, including Apple.

  • Apple to Slow Hiring as Economy Softens, Report Says

    A Bloomberg report saying the company will reduce the pace of growth in spending follows recent indications of similar moves at Meta and Alphabet.

  • Trader Behind Huge Fed Funds Wager Bags $14 Million in First Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A trader is pocketing big profits for breaking with the pack and placing a sizable bet that the Federal Reserve won’t increase the size of its interest-rate hikes. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapOn Friday, someone purchased October futures with a noti

  • Google stock climbs after stock split goes into effect

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the Alphabet stock split.

  • Google’s stock split won’t matter in a recession, analyst says

    Shares of Alphabet Inc. slumped Monday, with MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni saying the impact of an economic slowdown could offset the benefit from the long-waited stock split taking effect.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Stages Nasty Reversal With Netflix, Tesla Earnings Due

    Dow Jones futures were higher after Monday's nasty stock market reversal. Netflix earnings and Tesla earnings are due out this week.

  • What Recession? 8 Companies' Profit Is About To Boom 350% Or More

    This earnings season isn't much to look forward to for most S&P 500 investors . But there are outliers that are about to put up profit growth.

  • Dow books biggest drop in more than two weeks after report about Apple’s plans to slow hiring, spending

    U.S. stocks end lower, giving up early gains, after Bloomberg reports Apple Inc. plans to slow hiring and spending growth in some divisions next year.