U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,300.75
    -33.25 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,962.00
    -221.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,525.00
    -130.25 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,205.00
    -18.50 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.33
    -0.60 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.20
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1546
    -0.0055 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5350
    +0.0060 (+0.39%)
     

  • Vix

    22.95
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3460
    -0.1260 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,597.93
    +2,552.04 (+5.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,270.93
    +53.56 (+4.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,994.94
    -82.16 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Malaysia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2021: Market will Increase from $1016.9 Million in 2020 to Reach $2108.6 Million by 2025

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Malaysia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) - Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Historically, the gift card market in Malaysia has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 14.2% during 2016-2020. According to the Q2 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in the country is expected to grow by 17.2% on annual basis to reach US$ 1192.3 million in 2021.

Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Malaysia remains strong. The gift card industry in Malaysia is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 15.3% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 1016.9 million in 2020 to reach US$ 2108.6 million by 2025.

Gift card market in 2020 was driven a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth. Though the gift card market was impacted due to COVID-19, the market is expected to bounce back in the coming quarters, especially in H1 2021.

Gift card industry in Malaysia has done well to withstand the impact of economic slowdown along with negative business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Malaysia. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

Scope

Total Spend on Gifts in Malaysia

  • By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

  • By Product Categories (13 Segments)

  • By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Malaysia

  • Gross Load Value

  • Transaction Value

  • Unused Value

  • Average Value Per Transaction

  • Transaction Volume

  • Average Value of Card Purchased

  • Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Malaysia

  • Retail Consumer

  • Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Malaysia

  • By Retail Consumer

  • By Retail Purchase Occasion

  • By Corporate Consumer

  • By Corporate Purchase Occasion

  • By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Malaysia

  • By Functional Attribute

  • By Occasion

  • Festivals & Special Celebration Days

  • Milestone Celebration

  • Self-Use

  • Other

  • Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Malaysia

  • Consumer Purchase Behaviour

  • Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

  • Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

  • Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Malaysia

  • By Functional Attribute

  • By Occasion

  • Employee Incentive

  • Sales Incentive

  • Consumer Incentive

  • By Scale of Business

  • Budget Allocation Trend for 2021

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Malaysia

  • Food & Beverage

  • Health, Wellness & Beauty

  • Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

  • Books & Media Products

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Restaurants & Bars

  • Toys, Kids, and Babies

  • Jewelry

  • Sporting Goods

  • Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

  • Travel

  • Entertainment & Gaming

  • Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Malaysia

  • Ecommerce & Department Stores

  • Restaurants & Bars

  • Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

  • Entertainment & Gaming

  • Specialty Stores

  • Health & Wellness

  • Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Malaysia

  • Gift Card Online Sales

  • Gift Card Offline Sales

  • 1st Party Sales

  • 3rd Party Sales

  • Sales Uplift

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qcg6b9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/malaysia-gift-card-and-incentive-card-market-report-2021-market-will-increase-from-1016-9-million-in-2020-to-reach-2108-6-million-by-2025--301394065.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • Dow Jones Futures Tumble: Look For This Market Rally Signal; Google, Datadog Lead 9 Stocks To Watch

    Futures tumbled, with the market rally still not flashing this signal. Watch Google and Datadog. Palantir soared an Army contract.

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • Here's Why AMC's Most Important Number Could Be $5.5 Billion

    AMC appears to have staved off the worst-case scenario of the pandemic; the next step is becoming profitable again.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • Voyager Digital Business Update for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced preliminary revenue and user metrics for the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended September 30, 2021.

  • Altria Has a Big Decision Coming Up

    Its multibillion-dollar stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev unlocks on Oct. 10 and there are potential financial implications.

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    One of the most surefire ways to build wealth over time is to buy dividend stocks. Although income stocks are often mature, slower-growing businesses, their recurring profits and time-tested operating models tend to result in higher valuations over time. In a 40-year stretch between 1972 and 2012, the report showed that companies initiating a dividend and growing their payout averaged an annualized return of 9.5%.

  • The Dow Is Falling, Apple and Big Tech Are Sliding—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Investors are looking ahead to the U.S. jobs report Friday as a source of stability amid a volatile week.

  • Why Pete Najarian Just Bought Call Options In Nvidia And Netflix

    Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian bought calls in NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) after seeing other traders pile into the names, he said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." As soon as the markets opened Tuesday, Najarian noticed many of the big tech stocks were getting bought up. Nvidia caught his eye after noticing high volume in short-dated call options. People were buying the $202 and $205 strikes, Najarian noted, adding that these weren't call spreads,

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • 11 Best Stocks for Long Term Growth

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best stocks for long-term growth. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks for Long Term Growth. As the economy recovers post COVID-19, many investors see the surge in consumer spending and the expansion of the digital economy […]

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • I’m 24, live with my mom and pay rent — I think I’ll need $2 million in retirement. How do I save that much?

    See: ‘I’m no hedonist’ but I want to build our next home for retirement, my wife says no. We’ve saved $3 million. “Your earnings can and will change over time, but you cannot go back and change what you did with the money in the past and that begins with the law of compound interest.”

  • China’s Property Fantasia Turns Nightmarish

    Fantasia Holdings failed to repay a U.S. dollar bond on Monday, and many more developers that overextended themselves in the boom years could face a similar fate