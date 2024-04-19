Malaysia’s Growth Accelerates, Signaling Recovery in 2024
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s economy quickened by the most in a year, signaling that firmer recovery is underway in the Southeast Asian nation.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Record Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud Seeding
Red Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor Costs
Gross domestic product rose 3.9% in the January-March period from a year ago, according to advance estimates from Malaysia’s Department of Statistics on Friday. That’s in line with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.
The nation’s services sector drove the economy, with the manufacturing sector rebounding 1.9% in the quarter following a contraction in the previous three months, the statistics department said.
The growth print suggests Malaysia’s economy is regaining momentum after moderating last year on tepid global demand. The trade-reliant nation is poised to benefit should China — Malaysia’s largest trade partner — continue to build on its surprise strong start. Bank Negara Malaysia expects GDP to expand between 5% and 5% this year on improving external demand.
--With assistance from Tomoko Sato, Kevin Varley and Joy Lee.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
What Really Happens When You Trade In an iPhone at the Apple Store
Rents Are the Fed’s ‘Biggest Stumbling Block’ in Taming US Inflation
Aging Copper Mines Are Turning Into Money Pits Despite Demand
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.