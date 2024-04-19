Malaysia’s Growth Accelerates, Signaling Recovery in 2024

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s economy quickened by the most in a year, signaling that firmer recovery is underway in the Southeast Asian nation.

Gross domestic product rose 3.9% in the January-March period from a year ago, according to advance estimates from Malaysia’s Department of Statistics on Friday. That’s in line with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

The nation’s services sector drove the economy, with the manufacturing sector rebounding 1.9% in the quarter following a contraction in the previous three months, the statistics department said.

The growth print suggests Malaysia’s economy is regaining momentum after moderating last year on tepid global demand. The trade-reliant nation is poised to benefit should China — Malaysia’s largest trade partner — continue to build on its surprise strong start. Bank Negara Malaysia expects GDP to expand between 5% and 5% this year on improving external demand.

--With assistance from Tomoko Sato, Kevin Varley and Joy Lee.

