Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MHB) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM3.31b (up 100% from FY 2022).

Net loss: RM484.2m (down from RM67.8m profit in FY 2022).

RM0.30 loss per share (down from RM0.042 profit in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 19%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to fall by 3.3% p.a. on average during the next 3 years compared to a 5.2% decline forecast for the Energy Services industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Energy Services industry.

The company's shares are up 2.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

