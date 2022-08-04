Malaysia Private K-12 Education Markets, 2015-2021 & 2021-2026
Dublin, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market Outlook to 2026 - Driven by Rising Population and Increasing Affluence Along With Shift in Parent Preference Towards Holistic Education" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Private K-12 Education industry in Malaysia.
Private schooling is offered in Malaysia on all levels from nursery schools up to tertiary education. Pre-primary & secondary level that account for close to 75% market share dominate the Malaysian private K-12 education market. The school year in Malaysia is divided into 2 semesters. The first semester begins in early January and ends in late May; the second semester begins in early June and ends in November.
Primary schooling is mandatory for all children. Different curriculums including Malaysian National Curriculum, English National Curriculum, International Baccalaureate among others are followed in Malaysian private K-12 education system.
Foreign schools-International schools & Expatriate schools are unique as they are not governed by the Education Act 1996 and do not need to conduct the Malaysian National Curriculum. From a production-based to knowledge-based economy, Malaysia has evolved in order to stay relevant and compete in the global marketplace.
Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market Competition
Private K-12 Education Market is highly fragmented with majority of the schools having only 1 branch. Pre-Primary level of education continues to dominate the market in terms of Enrolments and Number of schools. Beacon House, Cempaka International and Fairview International Schools has the highest number of enrolments in 2021.
Players looking to consolidate should not overlook the untapped demand for good quality and affordable private education particularly among the growing middle- to upper-income segment. In order to thrive and capture future growth opportunities, education providers should focus on Innovative classroom and learning enrichment, brand development and partnerships, and business sustainability and value creation.
Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market Future Outlook and Projections
Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market is expected to generate RM ~ Bn in 2026F owing to rising population and surge in government initiatives for promoting education.
Malaysia Private K-12 Education market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~% due to increasing number of Malaysian families choosing to enrol their children in their local international schools, most enrolling them from early years on, & some joining for secondary education. A sustainable business model and clear strategic positioning are key to competing in a saturated market in the future.
Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market Segmentation
By Level of Education: Majority of the revenue from the Private K-12 Education in Malaysia in 2021 is generated from the Pre-Primary level as private schools play a major role in shaping children's future in the early age by focusing majorly on the Pre-Primary Education level.
By Gender: Male Enrolments have always been higher in every level of education when compared to the Female enrolments since population of male exceeds that of female by ~ % in Malaysia.
By Geographic Distribution: Selangor and Johor have the Highest Number of Enrolments & Schools in Private K12 Education because it has the highest population of children ~ under the age of 18 years in Malaysia.
Key Segments Covered in Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market
By Level of Education
Pre-Primary
Primary
Secondary
By Gender
Male
Female
By Region
Selangor
Sabah
Johor
Sarawak
Kuala Lumpur
Others
Key Target Audience
International School Operators
Private School Operators
Potential New Entrants in Private K-12 Industry
Government Agencies
Education Consultants
Time Period Captured in the Report
Historical Period: 2015-2021
Forecast Period: 2021-2026F
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Overview of Malaysia Education Industry
Socio-Economic Indicators of Malaysia
Education History of Malaysia
Overview of the Education System in Malaysia
Types of Curriculums in Malaysian K12 Education System
Education Structure in Malaysia by Level of Grade
Number of Schools and Enrolment by Ownership, 2020
Number of Schools by Ownership, Public, Private & Other Government Agencies
Budget 2022 for Education Sector
Steps: Applying to International and Private Schools
Comprehensive Plan for School Setup
3. Malaysia Private K-12 Education Industry
Ecosystem of Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market
Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market Business Cycle
Timeline of Major Chain Schools in Malaysia
Malaysia Private K-12 Education Industry Market Size, 2015-2021
Industry Market Size by Number of Schools, 2015-2021
Industry Market Size by Number of Enrolments, 2015-2021
4. Malaysia Private K-12 Education Industry Segmentation
Market Segmentation by Level of Private Education, 2020-2021
Market Segmentation by Male and Female Enrolments, 2015-2021
Market Segmentation by Region (Enrolments and Number of Schools), 2021
Market Segmentation by Region (Population, Schools and Enrolments by Education Level), 2019-2021
5. Industry Overview
Swot Analysis of Private K-12 Education Market in Malaysia
Key Market Trends and Developments in Private K-12 Education in Malaysia
Growth Drivers in Private K-12 Education Market in Malaysia
Growth Restraints in Private K-12 Education Market in Malaysia
Regulatory Snapshot of Malaysia Private Education Market
Factors considered by Parents and Students while selecting a Private School
Steps to Open International School in Malaysia
Catchment Areas and Cluster Mapping: Region Wise Population of Children under 18 years
Recent M&A Activity in Malaysia, 2017 - 2020
6. Competition Analysis in Malaysia Private K-12 Education Industry
Market Share of Top Players on the basis of Enrolments
Cross comparison of the Chain Schools (On the Basis of Establishment, Enrolments, Teachers and Class Size)
Cross comparison of the Chain Schools (On the Basis of Number of Branches, Location, Level of Education, Curriculum and Services Offered)
Cross comparison of the Chain Schools on the basis of Fee Structure
7. COVID-19 Impact on Private K-12 Education Sector
Impact of Covid-19 on Enrolment and Fees
Change in Delivery Mode of Education during COVID-19, Challenges and Reason for Change
Post Covid Implementation
8. Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market Future Outlook and Projections
Malaysia Private K-12 Education Industry Market Size, 2021-2026
Industry Size by Number of Schools, 2021-2026
Industry Segmentation by Level of Education, 2021-2026
Industry Segmentation by Level of Education, 2021-2026
Expected Upcoming Schools in Malaysia
Private K-12 Education Landscape Expected Change in the Future
Companies Mentioned
Beacon House Malaysia
Regent International School
Tenby Schools
Wesley Methodist School
Fair View International school
REAL International School
Cempaka International School
Collinz International School
Campus Rangers International School
Alice Smith School
Taylor's International School
Sri KDU International School
St. John's International School
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1io0lg
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900