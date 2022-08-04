Malaysia Private K-12 Education Markets, 2015-2021 & 2021-2026

Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market Outlook to 2026 - Driven by Rising Population and Increasing Affluence Along With Shift in Parent Preference Towards Holistic Education" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Private K-12 Education industry in Malaysia.

Private schooling is offered in Malaysia on all levels from nursery schools up to tertiary education. Pre-primary & secondary level that account for close to 75% market share dominate the Malaysian private K-12 education market. The school year in Malaysia is divided into 2 semesters. The first semester begins in early January and ends in late May; the second semester begins in early June and ends in November.

Primary schooling is mandatory for all children. Different curriculums including Malaysian National Curriculum, English National Curriculum, International Baccalaureate among others are followed in Malaysian private K-12 education system.

Foreign schools-International schools & Expatriate schools are unique as they are not governed by the Education Act 1996 and do not need to conduct the Malaysian National Curriculum. From a production-based to knowledge-based economy, Malaysia has evolved in order to stay relevant and compete in the global marketplace.

Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market Competition

Private K-12 Education Market is highly fragmented with majority of the schools having only 1 branch. Pre-Primary level of education continues to dominate the market in terms of Enrolments and Number of schools. Beacon House, Cempaka International and Fairview International Schools has the highest number of enrolments in 2021.

Players looking to consolidate should not overlook the untapped demand for good quality and affordable private education particularly among the growing middle- to upper-income segment. In order to thrive and capture future growth opportunities, education providers should focus on Innovative classroom and learning enrichment, brand development and partnerships, and business sustainability and value creation.



Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market Future Outlook and Projections

Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market is expected to generate RM ~ Bn in 2026F owing to rising population and surge in government initiatives for promoting education.

Malaysia Private K-12 Education market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~% due to increasing number of Malaysian families choosing to enrol their children in their local international schools, most enrolling them from early years on, & some joining for secondary education. A sustainable business model and clear strategic positioning are key to competing in a saturated market in the future.

Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market Segmentation

By Level of Education: Majority of the revenue from the Private K-12 Education in Malaysia in 2021 is generated from the Pre-Primary level as private schools play a major role in shaping children's future in the early age by focusing majorly on the Pre-Primary Education level.

By Gender: Male Enrolments have always been higher in every level of education when compared to the Female enrolments since population of male exceeds that of female by ~ % in Malaysia.

By Geographic Distribution: Selangor and Johor have the Highest Number of Enrolments & Schools in Private K12 Education because it has the highest population of children ~ under the age of 18 years in Malaysia.

Key Segments Covered in Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market

By Level of Education

Pre-Primary

Primary

Secondary

By Gender

Male

Female

By Region

Selangor

Sabah

Johor

Sarawak

Kuala Lumpur

Others

Key Target Audience

International School Operators

Private School Operators

Potential New Entrants in Private K-12 Industry

Government Agencies

Education Consultants

Time Period Captured in the Report

Historical Period: 2015-2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026F

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Overview of Malaysia Education Industry

Socio-Economic Indicators of Malaysia

Education History of Malaysia

Overview of the Education System in Malaysia

Types of Curriculums in Malaysian K12 Education System

Education Structure in Malaysia by Level of Grade

Number of Schools and Enrolment by Ownership, 2020

Number of Schools by Ownership, Public, Private & Other Government Agencies

Budget 2022 for Education Sector

Steps: Applying to International and Private Schools

Comprehensive Plan for School Setup

3. Malaysia Private K-12 Education Industry

Ecosystem of Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market

Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market Business Cycle

Timeline of Major Chain Schools in Malaysia

Malaysia Private K-12 Education Industry Market Size, 2015-2021

Industry Market Size by Number of Schools, 2015-2021

Industry Market Size by Number of Enrolments, 2015-2021

4. Malaysia Private K-12 Education Industry Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Level of Private Education, 2020-2021

Market Segmentation by Male and Female Enrolments, 2015-2021

Market Segmentation by Region (Enrolments and Number of Schools), 2021

Market Segmentation by Region (Population, Schools and Enrolments by Education Level), 2019-2021

5. Industry Overview

Swot Analysis of Private K-12 Education Market in Malaysia

Key Market Trends and Developments in Private K-12 Education in Malaysia

Growth Drivers in Private K-12 Education Market in Malaysia

Growth Restraints in Private K-12 Education Market in Malaysia

Regulatory Snapshot of Malaysia Private Education Market

Factors considered by Parents and Students while selecting a Private School

Steps to Open International School in Malaysia

Catchment Areas and Cluster Mapping: Region Wise Population of Children under 18 years

Recent M&A Activity in Malaysia, 2017 - 2020

6. Competition Analysis in Malaysia Private K-12 Education Industry

Market Share of Top Players on the basis of Enrolments

Cross comparison of the Chain Schools (On the Basis of Establishment, Enrolments, Teachers and Class Size)

Cross comparison of the Chain Schools (On the Basis of Number of Branches, Location, Level of Education, Curriculum and Services Offered)

Cross comparison of the Chain Schools on the basis of Fee Structure

7. COVID-19 Impact on Private K-12 Education Sector

Impact of Covid-19 on Enrolment and Fees

Change in Delivery Mode of Education during COVID-19, Challenges and Reason for Change

Post Covid Implementation

8. Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market Future Outlook and Projections

Malaysia Private K-12 Education Industry Market Size, 2021-2026

Industry Size by Number of Schools, 2021-2026

Industry Segmentation by Level of Education, 2021-2026

Industry Segmentation by Level of Education, 2021-2026

Expected Upcoming Schools in Malaysia

Private K-12 Education Landscape Expected Change in the Future

Companies Mentioned

Beacon House Malaysia

Regent International School

Tenby Schools

Wesley Methodist School

Fair View International school

REAL International School

Cempaka International School

Collinz International School

Campus Rangers International School

Alice Smith School

Taylor's International School

Sri KDU International School

St. John's International School

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1io0lg





