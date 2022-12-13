U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,002.50
    +10.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,102.00
    +85.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,751.25
    +39.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.20
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.42
    +1.25 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.10
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    +0.22 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.32
    +2.49 (+10.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2278
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6940
    +0.0790 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,199.51
    +232.82 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.68
    +6.01 (+1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,463.02
    +17.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

The Malaysia Quick Commerce Market is expected to deliver ~1.3 Mn orders within 30 mins by 2027F, driven by investment in last mile delivery solutions and B2C platforms expanding beyond concentration: Ken Research

·7 min read

  • Shift in consumer behavior from value to convenience seeking, unplanned ordering behavior, with an increase in Gen-Z customers' affinity for indulgence purchases are some of the growth drivers.

  • Investment in last mile delivery solutions such as autonomous delivery, pick up and drop networks, crowdsourced delivery platforms on a rise.

  • Consumers will continue to adopt digital and contactless services quickly, with consumers ordering online versus shopping at brick-and-mortar stores, the competition for last mile delivery will be fierce.

GURUGRAM, India, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Expanding realms of delivery by investing in drone technology: Received approval for China's first batch of air routes for real-time delivery drones in Shanghai, this reduced labour costs and delivery time from 30 minutes to 20 minutes, taking example from China, Quick Commerce players in Malaysia can capitalize the opportunity.

Ken Research Logo
Ken Research Logo

Internet of Things: Intelligence Transport Solutions: In-vehicle telematics can collect data on movements and idle time to maximize fleet and asset utilization as well as dynamic route planning and optimization. IOT can be used to reduce vehicle downtime via prediction of asset failure and automated maintenance scheduling. Tagging of individual items, pallets and operational equipment can transmit information about their current condition and position.

Shift in Consumer Behavior from Value-seeking to Convenience-Seeking: Willingness to pay for premium products, growing market for easy-to-cook products at-home delivery, demand for healthy and nutritional products, rising consumption of newer products through global experiences. Shift in consumer behavior from value-seeking to convenience-seeking, resulting in weekly, small-sized purchases rather than larger, monthly purchases driving the demand for on-demand logistics market.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Malaysia Quick Commerce Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by growing technological adoption and infrastructure development" by Ken Research observed that Malaysia Quick Commerce Market is in the growing phase. The Adoption of New Technologies, emerging new players, high internet penetration, balancing lifestyle, Government Initiatives and with the convenience of last mile delivery, are some of the factors that will contributed to the Malaysia Quick Commerce market growth over the period of 2022P-2027F with a growth rate of CAGR 6.0%.

Key Segments Covered in the report:-

Malaysia Quick Commerce Market Segmentation on Demand Grocery

By Products Category

  • Beauty & Personal care

  • Packaged Food & Beverages

  • Staples

  • Fruits & Vegetables

  • Others

By Region

  • Metro & Tier I

  • Tier II & below

By Business Model

  • Dark Store Model

  • Marketplace Model

By Customer's Gender

  • Male

  • Female

To learn more about this report Download a Free Sample Report

By Delivery Time

  • 0-30 mins

  • 30-45 mins

  • 45- 1 hour

  • 1-2 hours

By Order Value

  • 0-50

  • 50-100

  • 100-200

  • 200-1000

By Customer's Age

  • 16-24

  • 25-34

  • 35-44

  • 45-54

  • 55+

     Malaysia Quick Commerce Market Segmentation on Demand Logistics

By B2B/B2C & C2C

  • B2B

  • B2C

  • C2C

Visit this Link Request for custom report

By B2C End User

  • Grocery

  • Flowers

  • Shoes

  • Fresh Fruits & Vegetables

  • Others

By Regions

  • Urban Areas

  • Tier 2 and Rural Areas

By Average Delivery time taken

  • 0-30 mins

  • 30-45 mins

  • 45 mins - 1 hr.

  • 1 hr.- 2hr

     Malaysia Quick Commerce Market Segmentation on Demand Food Delivery

By Region

  • Urban Areas

  • Tier 2, 3, Rural Areas

By Average Delivery Period

  • Under 30 Minutes

  • 30-45 Minutes

  • 45-60 Minutes

By Gender

  • Male

  • Female

By Age Group

  • 18-24

  • 25-34

  • 35-44

  • 45 above

By Frequency of ordering

  • Everyday

  • 2-3 times a week

  • once a week

  • every 2 weeks

  • once a month

  • once every 6 months

  • once a year

  • less than once a year

To learn more about this report Download a Free Sample Report

By Cuisine type

  • Fast Food

  • Malay

  • Beverages

  • Chinese

  • Others

Key Target Audience:-

  • Quick Commerce Players

  • Ecommerce Companies

  • E-grocery Companies

  • Logistics Companies

  • Cold Chain Companies

  • Investors & Venture Capitalists

     Time Period Captured in the Report:-

  • Historical Period: 2017/22-2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2027F

Companies Covered:-

  • Food Panda

  • GrabFood

  • Oddle

  • Quicksent

  • Airasia

  • Pandamart

  • GrabMart

  • Happyfresh

  • Lala Move

  • Borzo

  • GrabExpress

  • Pickupp

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

  • Country Overview Malaysia

  • Ecosystem of Major players in the Malaysian Quick Commerce Market, 2022

  • Business Cycle and Genesis of Malaysia Quick Commerce Market

  • The Rise of Rapid Delivery (Quick Commerce)

  • Customer Journey: Traditional E-Commerce VS On-Demand Logistics

  • E-commerce statistics in Malaysia as compared to other regions

  • E-commerce penetration in Malaysia

  • E-commerce trends in Malaysian states

  • E-commerce vs Quick Commerce

  • Business Model Canvas of Quick Commerce businesses

  • On Demand Food Delivery Market in Malaysia

  • Market Segmentation for On Demand Food Delivery Market in Malaysia

  • Competition Analysis for On Demand Food Delivery Market in Malaysia

  • Future Forecast for On Demand Food Delivery Market in Malaysia

  • On Demand Grocery Delivery Market in Malaysia

  • Market Segmentation for On Demand Grocery Delivery Market in Malaysia

  • Competition Analysis for On Demand Grocery Delivery Market in Malaysia

  • Future Forecast for On Demand Grocery Delivery Market in Malaysia

  • On Demand Last Mile Logistics Market in Malaysia

  • Market Segmentation for On Demand Last Mile Logistics Market in Malaysia

  • Competition Analysis for On Demand Last Mile Logistics Market in Malaysia

  • Future Forecast for On Demand Last Mile Logistics Market in Malaysia

  • Industry Analysis

  • Regulations: Product Registration and Certification

  • Challenges in Market

  • Growth Drivers of the Malaysian Quick Commerce Market

  • Growth driven by Covid-19 pandemic

  • Malaysian Government's National E-commerce Strategic Roadmap

  • Sub-segments of the Malaysian Government's Digital Free Zone

  • Diversification Opportunity to Other Categories

  • Technologies to Leverage in the Malaysian Quick Commerce Market

  • Strategies followed by Food Delivery Player in SEA's

  • New Technologies

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to the link below:-  
Malaysia Quick Commerce Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

India Quick Commerce Market Outlook to FY'27F - Driven by Increasing demand for Faster Delivery & Convenience and Shifting Customer behavior towards Unplanned Purchases

Quick Commerce provides the convenience of fastest possible doorstep delivery of groceries and other consumables. There has been observed a significant increase in the Top-up and Unplanned purchases, particularly in Metro and Tier I cities which is facilitating the growth of the quick commerce industry in India. The Quick Commerce Industry is currently positioned in the Early Growing Stage and is anticipated to showcase a CAGR close to 27% between FY'22 and FY'27F. Increasing Willingness of the consumers to pay premium for quick deliveries, changing shopping habits towards more frequent unplanned & top-up purchases has led to the growth of the quick commerce market in India.

Brazil Quick Commerce Market Outlook to 2027F"- Driven by the increasing digital adoption and internet penetration since the global covid-19 pandemic

With the rise of urbanization, the number of small or single-person households is rapidly growing, leading to a rising demand for delivery of products in small quantities rather than purchasing in large quantities at a cheaper price. The Quick Commerce Market in Brazil expanded at a CAGR of ~32% in between 2019 and 2022P, on the basis of gross merchandise value. The push in online shopping came from the change in consumer behavior after covid 19 pandemic, increase in internet usage and smartphone owners.

Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market Outlook to 2026F - Increasing Demand for Rapid Deliveries, Rising Internet Penetration Rate and Changing Lifestyles to Drive the Saudi Arabian Quick Commerce Market in the near future

The Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce market is at a growing stage, with ~15-20 players competing in the market, and has witnessed a significant competition in terms of emergence of various companies and is expected to grow with a CAGR in double digits between 2021 and 2026F, mainly because of the high internet penetration, emergence of dual income families, change in the consumer behavior post pandemic, increasing interest towards seamless transaction, unplanned and last minute ordering and busy lifestyle.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-
Ken Research Private Limited
Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth
Ankur@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954972/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-malaysia-quick-commerce-market-is-expected-to-deliver-1-3-mn-orders-within-30-mins-by-2027f-driven-by-investment-in-last-mile-delivery-solutions-and-b2c-platforms-expanding-beyond-concentration-ken-research-301701272.html

SOURCE Ken Research

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Sold Off on Monday

    After enjoying a brief rally late last week on hopes that China's rolled-back zero-COVID policies might allow its economy to grow a bit faster -- and permit Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to produce a few more electric cars there as supply chains unsnarl -- Tesla stock hit a bump in the road today. The reason is a poll released by the international research data and analytics group YouGov. According to YouGov, Tesla is one of the most famous brands in the world today, with an astounding 97% of Americans surveyed having heard of Elon Musk's pioneering electric car company.

  • Bahamas Told Bankman-Fried to Mint New Crypto as FTX Collapsed, Lawyers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Bahamas government officials worked closely with Sam Bankman-Fried and tried to help him regain access to key computer systems of bankrupt FTX Trading, lawyers for FTX said in a court filing before the failed crypto magnate was arrested on Monday.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nucl

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • Rivian ‘doesn’t want two battlefronts’ after pulling from Mercedes-Europe deal: Analyst

    iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian halting its electric van deal with Mercedes-Benz along with President Biden's plans to ram up EV production across the U.S.&nbsp;

  • Cisco starts layoffs in RTP, beyond

    The technology company is slashing jobs as it looks to remove hundreds of millions worth of expenses from its balance sheets.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks

    Antero Resources, Comstock Resources, and Chesapeake Energy are among the top-performing natural gas stocks, surging as much as 80% in the past year as natural gas prices quadrupled.

  • Jamie Dimon worries about the ‘extraordinary’ dangers posed by the Ukraine war. ‘I would definitely be preparing for it to get much worse’

    JPMorgan’s CEO warned of a prolonged energy crisis, while calling for a “Marshall Plan for energy” to combat oil and gas underinvestment.

  • German car giants and Asian battery kings: a match made in Hungary

    BERLIN/BUDAPEST (Reuters) -German automakers and Asian battery suppliers are getting together in Hungary in a multi-billion-dollar marriage of convenience to drive their electric ambitions. The companies are flocking to central Europe, where Viktor Orban's government is defying Western wariness of China and offering generous benefits to host foreign operations and stake Hungary's claim as a global centre for electric vehicles (EVs). Investment in the Hungarian auto industry is being dominated by three countries - Germany, a champion carmaker, plus China and South Korea, EV battery leaders way ahead of European rivals.

  • Crypto: Bieber, Madonna, Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg in Big Trouble

    A new lawsuit accuses a dozen celebrities of contributing to significant financial losses, by promoting non-fungible tokens, aka NFTs.

  • How Much Retirement Income Can I Make Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Hit by COVID wave, companies in China strain to keep operations running normally

    From e-commerce giant JD.com to cosmetics brand Sephora, companies in China are rushing to minimise the impact of surging COVID infections - doling out test kits, encouraging more work from home and, in some cases, procuring truckloads of medicine. After unprecedented protests against oft-draconian COVID curbs, the world's second-largest economy abruptly dropped its zero-tolerance COVID stance last week. Anecdotally, in cities like Beijing and Wuhan, many workers and their families have succumbed to COVID, although official case numbers have fallen to under a fifth of a Nov. 27 peak as China now conducts much less testing.

  • Exclusive-China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources said, in a major step towards self sufficiency in chips and to counter U.S. moves aimed at slowing its technological advances. Beijing plans to roll out what will be one of its biggest fiscal incentive packages over five years, mainly as subsidies and tax credits to bolster semiconductor production and research activities at home, said the sources. It signals, as analysts have expected, a more direct approach by China in shaping the future of an industry, which has become a geopolitical hot button due to soaring demand for chips and which Beijing regards as a cornerstone of its technological might.

  • Flood of Russian Crude Heads to Asia After EU Ban Kicks In

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has all but ceased to be a supplier of crude oil to Europe.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluA European Union ban on imports of Russian crude by sea came into f

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Why ExxonMobil Stock Popped on Monday

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) shares closed out last week on a down note, as investors digested the details of the oil giant's latest "five-year plan": paying down debt, buying back stock, and allowing profits and cash flow to fall well below 2022 levels. You can thank the oil market for that. Oil prices popped Monday morning, with the cost of a barrel of WTI crude up 3.4% at $73.40 and Brent crude, the international benchmark, rising 2.8% to $78.19.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX

    Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • GSK to move back to central London with new HQ

    Six floor office building on New Oxford Street will be workplace for 3,000 staff including CEO

  • King County judge rules against Washington AG in case tied to Albertsons-Kroger deal

    Attorney General Bob Ferguson's lawsuit was filed on Nov. 1, days before Albertsons planned to execute the dividend.

  • 6 Incredible Perks of Being a Costco Employee

    Costco was one of the companies at the forefront of raising their minimum wage to $15 (it's now $16), but the pay is only one of the job perks that come along with working at the warehouse club....

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.