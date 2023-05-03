Malaysia to move to dual network model for 5G after expanding coverage

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia on Wednesday said it would move to a dual network model for its 5G rollout after coverage reaches 80%, a move that follows widespread concerns about pricing and competition.

For now, the rollout will continue under state agency Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said in a press conference.

"The government has agreed that a new entity can be established after we reach 80% coverage," Fahmi said.

DNB has achieved 57.8% coverage of populated areas currently and is on track to hit 80% by the end of the year, he said.

Malaysia's 5G rollout by DNB has been met with industry concerns over pricing and transparency, as well as worries that a single government-run network would result in a nationalised monopoly.

A recommendation by major carriers for a second 5G provider was rejected by the previous government in March last year.

The plan came under renewed scrutiny after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who took office in November, announced a review of the 5G plan, saying it was not formulated transparently by the previous administration. DNB denied that claim.

