Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MSC) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MSC) has had a rough three months with its share price down 9.9%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad is:

14% = RM113m ÷ RM806m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.14 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 5.6% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad's exceptional 34% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 27%.

KLSE:MSC Past Earnings Growth December 25th 2023

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 22% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (78%) of its profits. So it looks like Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of seven years of paying a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 22%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad's future ROE will be 12% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

