Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd (KLSE:MASTEEL) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd (KLSE:MASTEEL), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = RM41m ÷ (RM1.8b - RM834m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd has an ROCE of 4.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 7.7%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 13%, but since then they've fallen to 4.2%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Another thing to note, Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 46%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

Our Take On Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 60% in the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

While Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

