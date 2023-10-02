Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd (KLSE:MASTEEL) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd (KLSE:MASTEEL), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = RM36m ÷ (RM1.9b - RM907m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd has an ROCE of 3.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 8.1%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 14% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Another thing to note, Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 49%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

What We Can Learn From Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has declined 36% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd has the makings of a multi-bagger.

