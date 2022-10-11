U.S. markets closed

Malaysia Wiring Devices Market Outlook 2021-2022 & 2027: Rising Investments in Robust Infrastructure Development Projects to Bolster Overall Growth

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Malaysia Wiring Devices Market Outlook (2021-2027): Market Forecast By Types (Switches, Sockets, Wire Connectors & Others), By Verticals (Residential, Commercial, Industrial & Public And Transport Infrastructure) And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Malaysia Wiring Devices Market revenue size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2027

The outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 resulted in decline of market revenues due to curtailment measures including nation-wide lockdowns, which in turn led to supply chain disruptions. However, as economic conditions normalise and commercial activities resume, the market is expected to recover by 2022 and grow thereafter due to rising investments in public infrastructure and residential projects, which are expected to strengthen the wiring devices market during the forecast period.

Malaysia Wiring Devices Market report thoroughly covers market by types. The market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Malaysia Wiring Devices Market Synopsis

Malaysia's wiring devices market grew modestly between 2017 and 2019, owing to the country's developing healthcare tourism sector. Through initiatives outlined in the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Industry Blueprint 2021-2025, government health tourism sector to generate direct revenue of RM800 million in 2022 and RM1.7 billion in 2025, thus strengthening the wire devices market in the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising investments in robust infrastructure development projects such as the Centro Mall project, the Bintulu Methanol Plant, and the ALIX Residences, among others, would act as a key catalyst for the overall growth of the wiring devices market.

Market by Verticals Analysis

By Verticals, commercial sector held a highest market revenue share owing to its wide applicability in building wiring, the same trend is projected to persist in the coming years owing to government initiatives such as insight conference to promote and collaborate in the medical travel sector in Malaysia.

Further, the Asian area, National Affordable Housing Policy to provide affordable housing among others, would lead to high demand for wiring devices in the residential verticals in the upcoming years.

Key Highlights of the Report

  • Malaysia Wiring Devices Market Overview

  • Malaysia Wiring Devices Market Outlook

  • Malaysia Wiring Devices Market Forecast

  • Historical Data and Forecast of Malaysia Wiring Devices Market Revenues for the Period 2017-2027F

  • Historical Data and Forecast of Malaysia Wiring Devices Market Revenues, By Types, for the Period 2017-2027F

  • Historical Data and Forecast of Malaysia Wiring Devices Market Revenues, By Verticals, for the Period 2017-2027F

  • Market Drivers and Restraints

  • Industry Life Cycle

  • Porter's Five Force Analysis

  • Impact Analysis of COVID-19

  • Market Trends

  • Malaysia Wiring Devices Market Revenue Share, By Companies

  • Competitive Benchmarking

  • Company Profiles

  • Key Strategic Recommendations

Company Profiles

  • ABB Malaysia Sdn Bhd

  • MK Electric (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

  • Eaton Industries Sdn Bhd

  • Schneider Electric Industries (M) Sdn Bhd

  • Siemens Malaysia Sdn Bhd

  • Hager Engineering (M) Sdn. Bhd.

  • Panasonic Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

  • Simtone Marketing Sdn. Bhd.

  • Art DNA (M) Sdn Bhd

  • Liwida Electric Sdn Bhd

Key Attractiveness of the Report

  • COVID-19 Impact on the Market.

  • 10 Years Market Numbers.

  • Historical Data Starting from 2017 to 2020.

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Forecast Data until 2027.

  • Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

  • Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Types

  • Switches

  • Sockets

  • Wire Connectors

  • Others

By Verticals

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

  • Public and Transport Infrastructure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cojo6r

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/malaysia-wiring-devices-market-outlook-2021-2022--2027-rising-investments-in-robust-infrastructure-development-projects-to-bolster-overall-growth-301646407.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

