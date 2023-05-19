U.S. markets closed

Malaysian Bulk Carriers Berhad First Quarter 2023 Earnings: EPS: RM0.005 (vs RM0.008 in 1Q 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Malaysian Bulk Carriers Berhad (KLSE:MAYBULK) First Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM35.1m (down 10% from 1Q 2022).

  • Net income: RM5.35m (down 37% from 1Q 2022).

  • Profit margin: 15% (down from 22% in 1Q 2022).

  • EPS: RM0.005 (down from RM0.008 in 1Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Malaysian Bulk Carriers Berhad shares are down 4.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Malaysian Bulk Carriers Berhad.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

