Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad (KLSE:MGRC) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM9.58m (down 43% from FY 2022).

Net loss: RM19.3m (down by 444% from RM5.61m profit in FY 2022).

RM0.13 loss per share (down from RM0.045 profit in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 29%. Earnings per share (EPS) was also behind analyst expectations.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 51% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 17% growth forecast for the Life Sciences industry in Asia.

Performance of the market in Malaysia.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.