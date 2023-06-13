Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad's (KLSE:MGRC) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad (KLSE:MGRC) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 76.7x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 32%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 97% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 522% during the coming year according to the sole analyst following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a low P/E.

