Malaysian-Made ProDetect(R) Rapid Test-Kit Scores 100% Accuracy in International Assessment

GEORGE TOWN, Malaysia, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Omicron variant takes hold in Malaysia, the availability of high accuracy Antigen Test Kits is increasingly vital in the drive to identify infection early on and prevent further spread in the community. The ProDetect® COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, manufactured in Malaysia by Medical Innovation Ventures Sdn Bhd (Mediven®), recently obtained a 100% accuracy score in the well-regarded External Quality Assessment Programme (EQAP) conducted by the European Society for external quality assessment (EsFEQA).

Dr Lim Li Sze, Operations Director of Mediven, said, "The COVID-19 rapid test serves as a valuable initial screening tool. As confirmed in the EQAP, our ProDetect® test kit retains its quality and consistency in providing a high level of accuracy. As we see the cases rising by the day, it is crucial for early detection, isolation, and treatment of those infected and to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 infection."

A total of 122 clinics and hospitals from 13 states and federal territories across West and East Malaysia who utilise the ProDetect® brand took part in the EQAP. All of the participants are from public hospitals and health clinics under each State's Health Department.

Mr Ariff Ismail, Executive Director of Mediven® added, "Our achievement in the EQAP assessment serves as a testament, in recognition of the dedication and ingenuity of the team at Mediven®, as we strive to deliver cutting-edge diagnostics technology from bench side to bed side."

The ProDetect® Test-Kit provides test results within 20 minutes and is able to screen for all variants of concern (VOC), including delta and omicron. Results from third party evaluation has shown high concordance (100%) with Real-Time PCR result. Mediven® has a team of QC/QA which ensures high quality of its products.

Mediven® has two ranges of ProDetect® test kits for the detection of COVID-19. The professional use range using either one of two types of samples; oral fluid and nasopharyngeal swab whereas self-test kits using either saliva or nasal sample. To ensure quality of Mediven®'s products, our manufacturing plant is certified with international certification ISO13485 Quality System. Mediven® is also actively participating in international External Quality Assessment (EQA) and Proficiency Testing (PT) organized by independent bodies from United Kingdom, Australia and Germany.

Gerard Monteiro of OMESTI Healthcare, one of Mediven's partners in the sales and distribution of the ProDetect® Test kits, added, "This prestigious recognition is an important validation of the quality and accuracy of the Mediven® ProDetect® kits. It will give our customers even greater reassurance and peace of mind when using these kits."

The company recently partnered with MyDocLab™ to launch a healthcare app to enable schools, corporates, and individuals manage their employee and self-health status in an effective and simple manner and allows easy professional antigen rapid test reporting for international border crossing from the comfort of one's home.

Users will be able to order the test online. The app can also generate official professionally certified report (SIMKA) which is needed for Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) travelling. Moreover, for corporate usage, a list will be generated for corporates or companies to track and keep their employees' status of health. Other than that, the app can validate the purchased test kit on its genuineness. Future app updates will also include insurance coverage for users.

Medical Innovation Ventures Sdn. Bhd. (Mediven®) is a medical diagnostic company which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced high quality clinical diagnostic molecular and rapid tests based in Penang, Malaysia.

