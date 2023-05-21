Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad (KLSE:MPI) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of MYR0.25

The board of Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad (KLSE:MPI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 21st of June, with investors receiving MYR0.25 per share. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.4%, which is below the average for the industry.

Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 92% indicates it is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 18%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.10, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.35. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the past five years, it looks as though Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's EPS has declined at around 2.3% a year. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

