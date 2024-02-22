Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS: RM0.16 (vs RM0.092 in 2Q 2023)

Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad (KLSE:MPI) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM522.8m (flat on 2Q 2023).

Net income: RM32.2m (up 75% from 2Q 2023).

Profit margin: 6.2% (up from 3.5% in 2Q 2023).

EPS: RM0.16 (up from RM0.092 in 2Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 11% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 15% growth forecast for the Semiconductor industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Semiconductor industry.

The company's shares are up 9.8% from a week ago.

Valuation

