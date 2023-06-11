Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's (KLSE:MPI) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad (KLSE:MPI) has had a rough three months with its share price down 4.5%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad is:

7.7% = RM184m ÷ RM2.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.08 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's Earnings Growth And 7.7% ROE

At first glance, Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 13%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. However, the moderate 17% net income growth seen by Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad over the past five years is definitely a positive. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 18% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 24% (or a retention ratio of 76%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Besides, Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 23% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad is predicted to rise to 13% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

