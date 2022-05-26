U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,973.75
    -3.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,084.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,904.00
    -38.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.00
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.91
    +0.58 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.00
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0702
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    -0.0110 (-0.40%)
     

  • Vix

    28.37
    -1.08 (-3.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2583
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.4220
    +0.1810 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,783.59
    -352.31 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.97
    -11.03 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.75
    +38.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,694.87
    +17.07 (+0.06%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Malaysian retail market posts a 100% increase in e-hiring: Monster Employment Index

·3 min read

  • Overall hiring improved by 25 per cent on a year-on-year basis

  • Retail is followed by BFSI (up 35 per cent) and Hospitality (up 31 per cent)

BENGALURU, India, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia recorded a robust 25% year-on-year growth in e-recruitment activity in April'22 compared to the same month a year ago as the country eased travel restrictions and opened up borders, according to the Monster Employment Index (MEI). Although hiring demand remained muted month-on-month, there was an upsurge of 15% in hiring activities over the last six months.

Monster.com logo
Monster.com logo

The retail sector posted a spectacular 100% growth in hiring activity year-on-year owing to the rapid digitisation in the sector. The government too played a major role in the revival of economic activities by facilitating the smooth running of the logistics and supply chain industries. The BFSI sector, too, fared well (up 35 per cent) with the increased adoption of technology and the entry of several new players in the space. Sectors such as hospitality are also on an upward curve (up 31 per cent) with the opening up of land and air borders as the country is slowly inching out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commenting on job trends for April 2022, Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com - APAC & Gulf said"With the rapid opening up of borders and roll out of vaccinations, Malaysia is on the path to a complete post-Covid economic recovery. The government has done a tremendous job in ensuring the revival of economic activity across sectors and with the rapid adoption of digitization, the trend is set to continue further. Even some of the existing downward trends are likely to taper off as businesses boosted by market demands would spur more job opportunities across the country." 

Other sectors that showed encouraging growth in April are IT, Telecom/ISP, BPO/ITeS (up 27 per cent) followed by Logistic, Courier/ Freight/ Transportation, Shipping/ Marine (up 23 per cent), Advertising, Market Research, Public Relations, Media and Entertainment (up 12 per cent), Engineering, Construction and Real Estate (up 10 per cent) and Production/Manufacturing, Automotive and Ancillary (up 5 per cent) industries.

Occupational hiring growth in Malaysia strengthened in April month, as 8 out of 9 job profiles monitored by the Index registered increased annual demand with Software, Hardware, and Telecom (up 69 per cent) leading the charge owing to the increased penetration of digitization across all sectors.

The Monster Employment Index is a broad monthly analysis of online job posting activity conducted by Monster India. Based on a real-time review of millions of employer job opportunities culled from a large, representative selection of online career outlets, the Monster Employment Index presents a snapshot of employer online recruitment activity nationwide.

Period for the report

The period considered for the MEI data is 1st to 30th April 2022.

About Monster APAC & Middle East

Monster (a Quess Company), the leading online career and recruitment resource, with its cutting-edge technology provides relevant profiles to employers and jobs to jobseekers across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies. More than 200 million people have registered on the Monster Worldwide network. Today, with operations in more than 40 countries, Monster provides the widest and most sophisticated job seeking, career management, recruitment, and talent management capabilities globally.

Monster continues its pioneering work of transforming the recruiting industry with advanced technology using intelligent digital, social and mobile solutions, and a vast array of products and services.

To learn more about Monster in APAC & Gulf, visit: www.monsterindia.com | www.monstergulf.com | www.monster.com.sg | www.monster.com.my | www.monster.com.ph | www.monster.com.hk

Quess Logo
Quess Logo

 

SOURCE Monster.com

Recommended Stories

  • VMware Negotiating to Include Go-Shop Provision in Broadcom Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- VMWare Inc. is negotiating a so-called go-shop provision into its potential takeover agreement with Broadcom Inc. that would allow it to solicit competing offers, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapPlot to Kill George W. B

  • This is the photographic evidence presented in a lawsuit over fast-food burger sizes

    Are there legal consequences when restaurants advertise exaggerated versions of their menu items? The photographic evidence from one lawsuit.

  • Facebook parent Meta and Mark Zuckerberg are under siege

    Facebook parent Meta is taking heat from all sides.

  • 3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch As Permian Ramps Up Gas Output

    The Permian Basin is preparing to unleash a torrent of gas to meet exploding LNG demand, and the pipeline industry could benefit in a big way

  • Why Range Resources, Southwestern Energy, and NextDecade Stocks Jumped Double Digits on Wednesday

    Wednesday was yet another strong day for oil and gas stocks, but shares of natural gas companies stood out, with many soaring by double-digit percentages. Range Resources is a Texas-based natural gas exploration and production company with major operations in the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company also produces natural gas liquids and crude oil, but almost 70% of its production is natural gas.

  • These 4 Energy Stocks Are Gushing Cash. Why They’re Worth a Look.

    Oil and gas producers have shifted their business models to prioritize profitability. The new philosophy has helped their stocks and financial results.

  • Toyota ramps up EV competition with its first pure battery model

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Toyota rolling out its first battery electric vehicle model.

  • Energy Transfer Is Looking to Add a New Fuel Source

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is already one of the most diversified midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has assets up and down the oil and natural gas value chain, providing a full range of services from the wellhead to the water. One potential new source of growth it's exploring is expanding into the petrochemical industry.

  • US Shale Is Holding Back While World Clamors for More Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- In a world crying out for more oil, a dusty stretch of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico is one of the only places that can deliver. But even with crude above $100 a barrel, producers in the Permian and other US shale basins are riding the brakes. Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearWhy So Few Big

  • Elon Musk and Tesla Set Their Sights on a Popular Industry

    The electric vehicle manufacturer has a very popular industry in its sights despite often low margins.

  • Rare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to China

    (Bloomberg) -- A logistically risky and costly transfer of crude between tankers at sea highlights the steps at least one Chinese buyer is willing to take to ensure the smooth flow of oil from eastern Russia to Asia.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapPlot to Kill George W. Bush in R

  • Gas prices: U.S. hasn't built a major refinery 'in 60 years,' expert points out

    Gas for cars is priced as though crude oil is much higher than $110 per barrel, says one energy expert.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Boeing Changes Will Make Planes Safer, Executive Says

    The company has revamped how it designs flight-control systems after 737 MAX crashes, among other changes aimed at improving its safety culture.

  • Analyst says it’s make or break time for Boeing

    “Their survival as a jet manufacturer depends on what they do in the next 12 to 18 months," says Richard Aboulafia.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's 10 Best Dividend Stocks

    These passive income powerhouses will bring in between $101 million and $904 million annually for Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Natural Gas Tops $9 in US as Supply Crunch Concerns Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas briefly surged above $9 per million British thermal units in the US for the first time since 2008, extending a breakneck rally as fears of a supply crunch intensified, before paring gains into close. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapPlot to Kill George W

  • U.S. refinery business 'can't catch up' with oil prices, analyst says

    The Energy Word Founder Daniel Dicker joins Yahoo finance Live to discuss the rise in oil prices as well as the outlook for the oil, gas, and energy market.

  • Why Palo Alto Networks Just Raised Its Outlook Again

    Investors were worried about Palo Alto Networks' (NASDAQ: PANW) fiscal third-quarter earnings release, but those fears were overblown. Palo Alto's sales trends showed no sign of stress from any slowdown in enterprise spending. "We continue to see success in consolidating share within the enterprise market," CEO Nikesh Arora said in a call with Wall Street analysts.

  • Lyft halts hiring, McDonald’s poised to win proxy fight with Icahn, NFL renews Pepsi deal

    Notable business headlines include transport company Lyft announcing that it will halt hiring as it looks to cut costs, new details from American financier Carl Icahn’s legal battle with McDonald’s, and the NFL renewing its nearly four-decade-long sponsorship deal with Pepsi.