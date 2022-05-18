U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,076.75
    -8.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,537.00
    -44.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,516.50
    -43.75 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,833.00
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.36
    +0.96 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.80
    -13.10 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    21.49
    -0.26 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • Vix

    26.10
    -1.37 (-4.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2468
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1190
    -0.2390 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,909.53
    -374.88 (-1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.90
    +430.22 (+177.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,851.15
    +191.40 (+0.72%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

MALAYSIA'S LARGEST EXCLUSIVE CONNOISSEUR'S STORE, THE CHAMBER LAUNCHES IN THE STARHILL

·2 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chamber has officially launched its first flagship connoisseur's store in The Starhill with the widest collection of labels in the country, Malaysia's first Hennessy Hands workshop, including the country's first Mortlach Room, and the first mobile bar.

The entrance of The Chamber is decked with a full glass window display which reveals the luxurious decor of the store as well as the collection of spirits available.
Conceptualised to be a library of the finest tastes from breweries, distilleries, vineyards and cigarmakers from around the world, The Chamber has a specially curated and exclusive selection with over 1,000 labels housed in a 4,600 sq ft space.

At the launch, The Chamber's CEO, Justin Lim said The Chamber is differentiated from other outlets as it is staffed by a trained team of sommeliers, bartenders, and mixologists, who will deliver bespoke experiences for all its customers.

"In my years of travelling around the world, I have had the opportunity to discover the best tastes worldwide. This led to the idea that the finest tastes should not be available to just a select few but accessible to those who seek it. We aim to open 13 stores nationwide within the next couple of years."

Malaysia's first Hennessy Hands workshop at The Chamber, will offer patrons an opportunity to engrave their initials, choose a clip or strip and have the accessory fitted over the bottles, reminiscent of the art of barrel-making and by the wooden hoops encircling the cognac makers' barrels.

The Chamber's flagship store in The Starhill features three private rooms for exclusive members designed by the world's most elite brands – Hennessy, Mortlach, and Louis XIII. The rooms can fit up to parties of six and are designed to reflect each brand's dedication to tradition and craftsmanship. The Mortlach Room is the first in Malaysia.

The Chamber also has Malaysia's first mobile bar, which will be able to cater to private events for exclusive members at their homes or space of choice. The Mobile Chamber can be hired by hosts with their selection of drinks, premium bar set up and expert bartenders.

Every patron of The Chamber, either on its online platform or in its stores, will be automatically entitled to become a privileged member of The Chamber to start their personal connoisseurship journey. Exclusive membership privileges include access to the Private Chambers, complimentary Mobile Chamber rental, complimentary whiskey or cigar subscription, and exclusive weekly connoisseurship masterclasses comprising wine tasting and pairing events.

For more information on The Chamber, please log on to thechamber.my, or follow its Facebook at The Chamber and Instagram page at thechambermy.

About The Chamber

The brainchild of serial entrepreneur and tastemaker Justin Lim, The Chamber was established to make the art of connoisseurship available for all and provide accessibility to the world's best breweries, distilleries, vineyards and cigarmakers. The Chamber houses over 1,000 labels, including the finest wines, champagnes, spirits, beer, sake and cigars.

Website: www.thechamber.my
Facebook: The Chamber
Instagram: thechambermy

SOURCE The Chamber

    (Bloomberg) -- Swiss building-materials firm Holcim Ltd. agreed to sell its Indian operations to local billionaire Gautam Adani, currently the richest person in Asia, another step in Chief Executive Officer Jan Jenisch’s pivot away from traditional cement.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion Implosion$11 Trillion and Co