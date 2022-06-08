U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,141.25
    -17.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,029.00
    -136.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,662.50
    -49.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,909.20
    -9.40 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.88
    +0.47 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.40
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0696
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    -0.70 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2542
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6360
    +1.0200 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,531.20
    +926.40 (+3.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.71
    +21.07 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.01
    -16.92 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

MALAYSIA'S LEADING METALWORKING & AUTOMATION EXHIBITION POISED FOR RETURN

·3 min read

Boasting an innovative hybrid exhibition format, METALTECH and AUTOMEX will showcase the widest selection of metalworking, machine tool and automation technologies to the Malaysia market this June.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry players are set to welcome the return of two key exhibitions for the manufacturing sector this month, with METALTECH, Malaysia's number one metalworking and machine technology trade fair, and AUTOMEX, the country's leading automation and robotics exhibition, set to run from 22 – 25 June 2022 at Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

Having successfully organised two virtual exhibitions during 2020 and 2021 to meet the needs of the industry during the pandemic, global exhibition organiser Informa Markets is thrilled to be bringing back METALTECH AND AUTOMEX in an all new hybrid format, which infuses digital elements that have proven successful at generating business opportunities for exhibitors and visitors alike.

"METALTECH and AUTOMEX are returning at a great time for the industry, with the national economy showing encouraging signs of growth following the reopening of all business sectors earlier this year. With our evolution into an innovative physical plus virtual hybrid exhibition in 2022, we are pleased to be providing an even wider range of meaningful networking and business matching opportunities for all attendees," said Mr. Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets in Malaysia.

The globally renowned exhibitions have once again attracted top local and international brands, and will feature more than 800 participating companies from 20 countries, along with at least four national pavilions from the countries of Germany, South Korea, India and Singapore. At the same time, an estimated 10,000 targeted trade visitors from 40 countries and regions are expected to visit MITEC over the exhibitions' four-day run.

The organisers are also pleased to announce robust participation from Taiwan region, which is globally recognised as a leader in precision manufacturing. Under a programme organised by the Precision Machinery Research and Development Center (PMC), five Taiwanese companies will participate in hybrid technological product launch and business matching activities at METALTECH & AUTOMEX.

The two concurrent exhibitions will take place across three halls, each of which will showcase exhibitors from key industry sector profiles, namely machine tools and sheet metal technology, industrial hardware & supplies, robotics & automation and precision metrology. A separate area will be dedicated to virtual networking and digital business matching sessions.

Regular business matching sessions will also be held during the event, offering both exhibitors and buyers a chance to conduct face-to-face meetings with prospective business partners. Alongside the exhibition activities, METALTECH will feature a series of industry seminars and talks that will provide attendees with valuable insights into the latest industry developments.

The organisers would like to extend their gratitude to valued sponsors of METALTECH and AUTOMEX 2022, including Gold Sponsor Monitor ERP System Sdn Bhd, Silver Sponsor Revolucion Technology Sdn Bhd, TSM Robotics Automation Sdn Bhd, International Awarded Air Disinfectant Sponsor Aklenz and Industrial Gas Sponsor Linde Malaysia Sdn Bhd

To register your visit, please visit www.metaltech.com.my or email marketing@metaltech.com.my.

METALTECH &amp; AUTOMEX visitors will gain access to products and technologies from over 800 participating companies during 22-25 June 2022 at MITEC, Malaysia.
METALTECH & AUTOMEX visitors will gain access to products and technologies from over 800 participating companies during 22-25 June 2022 at MITEC, Malaysia.

About METALTECH & AUTOMEX (www.metaltech.com.my)

For the past decade, METALTECH & AUTOMEX has pioneered the growth of metalworking, machinery, robotics, and automation industry in Malaysia being the first dedicated business event to represents various sectors of the manufacturing industry including electrical & electronics, automotive, aviation, food & beverages, plastics & rubbers, pharmaceuticals, and medical technology. The annual event hosts more than 1,500 exhibitors and attracts more than 20,000 visitors from various countries & regions.

About Precision Machinery Research and Development Center (PMC)
Taiwan machine tools are among leading brands globally. Taiwan machine tool industry has been providing high-end machines and spare parts for industries such as electronics, mechanical equipment, automobiles, aerospace and more. Services provided range from stand-alone machines, networked machines, to smart applications in a smart factory.

This year five outstanding brands of smart machine tools and spare parts will be representing Taiwan at Metaltech. We welcome all parties interested in Taiwan's excellent machine tools and solutions to visit the exhibition, and network with these leading companies.

Save the date so you won't miss the chance to find your perfect partner!

SOURCE METALTECH

Recommended Stories

  • Transocean Surges Towards a Major Upside Breakout

    Transocean is up sharply Tuesday on very heavy trading volume and has moved closer to an important upside breakout on our charts. In our March 28 review of RIG we wrote that "Traders should use available price weakness to start building a long position in RIG.

  • As Exxon Mobil Hits $100, Let's See If the Targets Shift

    Shares of Exxon Mobil have broken above the round number of $100, so this is a good time to check the charts again to see if we need to alter our technical strategy. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointing higher and tells us that buyers of XOM continue to be more aggressive than sellers. The weekly OBV line is bullish and so is the MACD oscillator.

  • Russia Is in Topsy-Turvy World Where Belarus Tops German Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian efforts to rewire trade flows and bypass sanctions for the war in Ukraine can’t make up for the collapse in imports that’s crippling its economy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsOne stark result so

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • $140 oil is 'the level to watch as a recession indicator': DataTrek

    A sustained high price for crude oil could tip the economy into a recession, researchers at DataTrek warned in a new note on Tuesday.

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Judge gives former Tesla worker a deadline to accept $15 million payout over racism

    A federal judge on Tuesday gave a Black former elevator operator at Tesla Inc two weeks to decide whether to accept $15 million in damages over racial abuse at the electric car company, far below the $137 million a jury had awarded. U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco said Owen Diaz identified no controlling question of law to justify an immediate appeal of the reduced award, which includes $1.5 million of compensatory damages and $13.5 million of punitive damages. Diaz alleged that his colleagues and a supervisor subjected him to a hostile work environment that included slurs, caricatures and swastikas in his nine months working at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California in 2015 and 2016.

  • ASML to Expand China Staff 14% as Covid Disruptions Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV is hiring more than 200 staff in China this year to keep up with growth in the country, where its chipmaking tools are seen as crucial in a long-term contest with Washington for tech supremacy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China t

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Operating in a global advertising industry worth nearly $1 trillion, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) looks to continue its rise to prominence through its omnichannel, demand-side platform. Posting revenue growth of 43% and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth of 72% year over year for the first quarter of 2022, the company's incredible expansion is stronger than ever. First, Statista expects the target addressable market for digital advertising to reach $800 billion by 2026, implying a 10% annualized growth rate.

  • IBM winding down Russian operation, laying off employees - memo

    International Business Machines Corp is winding down its business in Russia and has started to lay off its employees in the country, according to a memo to staff sent last week and emailed to Reuters on Tuesday. After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, IBM joined hundreds of other companies in suspending business in the country. Many others had announced a complete exit from Russia.

  • Polestar 3 SUV to boost Swedish EV-maker's 'growth trajectory'

    Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar finally debuted its highly-anticipated SUV, Polestar 3. Initially teased back in December at the company’s investor day, Polestar says the new electric EV will feature a dual motor setup, a range of 372 miles (WLTP methodology), and semi-autonomous highway driving power by LiDAR and sensors and NVIDIA chips.

  • How Rockefeller's Standard Oil Trust became Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, and Marathon

    Over a century ago, the trustbusters had their sights on Big Oil.

  • The world’s top liquified natural gas exporter is facing a gas shortage

    Australia is the world’s top exporter of liquified natural gas (LNG). Right now, it is also facing a domestic gas crisis. Prices of power and gas in the land down under have surged amid what the country’s energy minister has called a “perfect storm” of factors.

  • CVS subsidiary will lay off 71 South Florida employees, shut down facility

    CVS Caremark, a subsidiary of CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS), will lay off 71 people after it shuts down its Coram facility in Miramar. The terminations will begin at 12006 Miramar Parkway about two weeks from July 31 and are expected to be completed by Sept. 11, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) sent to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) by Christina Gawrysh, HR business partner director for CVS. Eliminated positions include primary nurse case managers, pharmacists, clinical support technicians, compounding pharmacy technicians, clinical service liaisons, warehouse reps, pharmacy reps, non-registered nurse clinical service liaisons, clinical nutrition liaisons, operations supervisors, a general pharmacy manager, a regional sales manager, and a medical records rep.

  • Despite rising airfares, ‘revenge travel is alive and well’: Analyst

    Citi Research Analyst Steve Trent joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the sharp rise in airfare prices and how travel demand is still surging, along with the ongoing pilot shortage.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • AZ man spent 17 days in jail for crime he didn’t commit. He blames American Airlines

    “I’ve never heard of this fact pattern in my life or my career,” the man’s attorney said. “If it can happen to him, it can happen to anyone.”

  • Oil Extends Gain as Traders Weigh US Demand, China’s Virus Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains from the highest close in three months with investors assessing the outlook for supply and demand as the US summer driving season ramps up and China emerges from virus lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC

  • Goldman Sachs expects oil prices to surge to nearly $140 a barrel this summer — but it will feel like $160

    Lackluster refining capacity could cause the spread between crude prices and gasoline to widen even further, say analysts at Goldman Sachs.