MALAYSIA'S LEADING METALWORKING & AUTOMATION EXHIBITION POISED FOR RETURN

Boasting an innovative hybrid exhibition format, METALTECH and AUTOMEX will showcase the widest selection of metalworking, machine tool and automation technologies to the Malaysia market this June.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry players are set to welcome the return of two key exhibitions for the manufacturing sector this month, with METALTECH, Malaysia's number one metalworking and machine technology trade fair, and AUTOMEX, the country's leading automation and robotics exhibition, set to run from 22 – 25 June 2022 at Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

Having successfully organised two virtual exhibitions during 2020 and 2021 to meet the needs of the industry during the pandemic, global exhibition organiser Informa Markets is thrilled to be bringing back METALTECH AND AUTOMEX in an all new hybrid format, which infuses digital elements that have proven successful at generating business opportunities for exhibitors and visitors alike.

"METALTECH and AUTOMEX are returning at a great time for the industry, with the national economy showing encouraging signs of growth following the reopening of all business sectors earlier this year. With our evolution into an innovative physical plus virtual hybrid exhibition in 2022, we are pleased to be providing an even wider range of meaningful networking and business matching opportunities for all attendees," said Mr. Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets in Malaysia.

The globally renowned exhibitions have once again attracted top local and international brands, and will feature more than 800 participating companies from 20 countries, along with at least four national pavilions from the countries of Germany, South Korea, India and Singapore. At the same time, an estimated 10,000 targeted trade visitors from 40 countries and regions are expected to visit MITEC over the exhibitions' four-day run.

The organisers are also pleased to announce robust participation from Taiwan region, which is globally recognised as a leader in precision manufacturing. Under a programme organised by the Precision Machinery Research and Development Center (PMC), five Taiwanese companies will participate in hybrid technological product launch and business matching activities at METALTECH & AUTOMEX.

The two concurrent exhibitions will take place across three halls, each of which will showcase exhibitors from key industry sector profiles, namely machine tools and sheet metal technology, industrial hardware & supplies, robotics & automation and precision metrology. A separate area will be dedicated to virtual networking and digital business matching sessions.

Regular business matching sessions will also be held during the event, offering both exhibitors and buyers a chance to conduct face-to-face meetings with prospective business partners. Alongside the exhibition activities, METALTECH will feature a series of industry seminars and talks that will provide attendees with valuable insights into the latest industry developments.

The organisers would like to extend their gratitude to valued sponsors of METALTECH and AUTOMEX 2022, including Gold Sponsor Monitor ERP System Sdn Bhd, Silver Sponsor Revolucion Technology Sdn Bhd, TSM Robotics Automation Sdn Bhd, International Awarded Air Disinfectant Sponsor Aklenz and Industrial Gas Sponsor Linde Malaysia Sdn Bhd

To register your visit, please visit www.metaltech.com.my or email marketing@metaltech.com.my.

METALTECH & AUTOMEX visitors will gain access to products and technologies from over 800 participating companies during 22-25 June 2022 at MITEC, Malaysia.

About METALTECH & AUTOMEX (www.metaltech.com.my)

For the past decade, METALTECH & AUTOMEX has pioneered the growth of metalworking, machinery, robotics, and automation industry in Malaysia being the first dedicated business event to represents various sectors of the manufacturing industry including electrical & electronics, automotive, aviation, food & beverages, plastics & rubbers, pharmaceuticals, and medical technology. The annual event hosts more than 1,500 exhibitors and attracts more than 20,000 visitors from various countries & regions.

About Precision Machinery Research and Development Center (PMC)

Taiwan machine tools are among leading brands globally. Taiwan machine tool industry has been providing high-end machines and spare parts for industries such as electronics, mechanical equipment, automobiles, aerospace and more. Services provided range from stand-alone machines, networked machines, to smart applications in a smart factory.

This year five outstanding brands of smart machine tools and spare parts will be representing Taiwan at Metaltech. We welcome all parties interested in Taiwan's excellent machine tools and solutions to visit the exhibition, and network with these leading companies.

