U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,940.81
    -21.90 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,838.99
    +13.04 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,315.77
    -155.80 (-1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,293.95
    -25.56 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.92
    -0.88 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.20
    -2.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    26.07
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1912
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6670
    +0.0460 (+2.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3881
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2320
    +0.2440 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,249.16
    -103.19 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,107.10
    -5.05 (-0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,762.32
    -41.29 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,914.33
    -6.76 (-0.02%)
     

Male dominated culture won’t fix climate, racism and economic crises, UN Secretary-General warns CEOs, Government and Civil Society Leaders

United Nations Global Compact
·4 min read

UN Global Compact’s Target Gender Equality programme to expand from 19 to 45 countries

New York, NY, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITED NATIONS, New York, 17 March 2021 — The world needs the talent of women and men equally to solve global challenges such as racism, climate change and economic recovery from COVID, the UN Secretary-General told TARGET GENDER EQUALITY LIVE, a virtual gathering of business, civil society and government leaders, on Tuesday.

“Gender equality is essentially a question of power. We live in a male dominated world with a male dominated culture in the public and private sector alike. In the private sector women’s equal participation and leadership is both a moral duty and a business imperative. The world needs the talent and perspectives of all women to solve our biggest challenges from rebuilding the global economy to fighting systemic racism to tackling climate change,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.

More than 4,500 people participated in the first TARGET GENDER EQUALITY LIVE event organised by the UN Global Compact. Convened during the 65th Commission on the Status of Women, this interactive gathering sought to inspire and engage business and other stakeholders to take concrete action to advance gender equality at a time when concern is growing that the gender gap is widening due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Business leaders including including Wendy Clark, CEO of Dentsu International, Michel Khalef, CEO of Metlife, Paul Polman, Co-founder of IMAGINE, Ann Cairns, Executive Vice Chair of Mastercard, Aakanksha Bhargava, CEO of PMR, Meshvara Kanjaya, CEO of PT Supra Boga Lestari, Roberto Marques, CEO of Natura &Co, Sally Gilligan, Chief Information Officer and Head of Strategy

Gap Inc., Olukayode Pitan, CEO of Bank of Industry, Deborah Gibbins, Chief Operating Officer, Mary Kay and Cristiano Cardoso Teixeir, CEO of Klabin, discussed how the private sector can help bring down barriers to gender equality by respecting and supporting the rights of women and girls.

“We believe companies should be accountable, transparent and need to encourage women’s empowerment in business,” Roberto Marques, CEO of Natura &Co said.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Executive Director of UN Women noted that the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), established by UN Women and the UN Global Compact, provide a useful framework to guide business action.

“We have seen how adopting the WEPs has marked an important turning point in many companies. The Principles have served as signatories’ moral compass, blueprint and framework to lay out their gender equality ambitions. They have also offered access to a global network of companies with similar values. And they have helped signatories invest in their future by contributing to creating an equitable world and to removing barriers that never should have been there in the first place,” she said.

UN Global Compact CEO & Executive Director Sanda Ojiambo announced that the Target Gender Equality programme which has already helped more than 300 companies in 19 countries to set and meet ambitious targets for women’s representation and leadership, would be expanded to 45 countries.

“Through our Target Gender Equality programme, the UN Global Compact is calling on all companies to set ambitious targets for women’s representation and leadership. As this programme rolls out and expands to more countries, I am optimistic that many more businesses will take up the challenge to create systemic, holistic change,” she said.

Sessions organized by Global Compact Networks running the Target Gender Equality programme also provided an opportunity to understand the challenges and unpack the strategies and solutions needed to advance progress towards gender parity. At a session organized by Global Compact Network Kenya, Soraya Narfeldt, CEO and Chairperson of RA International, one of Africa's leading remote site service providers, spoke about the challenges of recruiting women to non-traditional jobs and navigating cultural barriers, especially in remote communities. Kariuki Ngari, Managing Director & CEO, ‎Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Limited, highlighted the importance of setting the tone from the top and adopting robust accountability measures, noting that “In the corporate world, whatever gets measured gets done”.

Notes to Editors:

United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 12,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org.

CONTACT: Media Team United Nations Global Compact (212) 907-1301 media@unglobalcompact.org


Recommended Stories

  • Joe Biden says Vladimir Putin is a 'killer' with 'no soul' in new interview

    Joe Biden has said Vladimir Putin has “no soul” and agreed when asked whether the Russian president is a “killer”. Mr Putin will also face consequences for his interference in the 2020 elections, Mr Biden, the US president, told ABC News host George Stephanopoulos in an interview aired on Wednesday morning. His comments come after an intelligence report connected the Kremlin to online interference promoting Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election. The report, published on Tuesday, said that Mr Putin and other senior officials "were aware of and probably directed" Russia's influence operation to sway the vote in Donald Trump's favour. "He will pay a price," Mr Biden said in the pre taped interview. Asked what the consequences could come for Mr Putin, he replied "You'll see shortly." "We had a long talk, he and I, when we - I know him relatively well - and the conversation started off, I said, 'I know you and you know me. If I establish this occurred, then be prepared." The report, however, concluded that the election results were not compromised. The Kremlin has denied the claims. Mr Biden added that he believed Mr Putin was a “killer”, responding “I do” to Mr Stephanopoulos’s questioning. He recalled telling Mr Putin he didn’t “have a soul” during a meeting with the leader. “He looked back at me and said, ‘We understand each other’,” Mr Biden said. After Mr Biden's victory over Mr Trump in 2020, Mr Putin was among the last world leaders to congratulate the newly elected president. As he reaches his 50th day in office, the US president’s extensive interview also covered the thousands of children arriving at the US border with Mexico, as well as the politicisation of the coronavirus vaccination. He then addressed relations with Saudi Arabia following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and calls among Democrats for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign.

  • Amazon CTO: Data center workers deserve credit for ‘keeping the lights on’ during COVID-19

    Amazon CTO Werner Vogels told Yahoo Finance that the company's army of data center employees deserve credit for ensuring some of the biggest websites in the world stayed online during the beginning of the pandemic.

  • Biden tells migrants 'don't come over' US border as he tackles inherited 'mess'

    President announces steps to cope with influx of child migrantsBiden takes tough line on Putin and says Major is a sweet dog Joe Biden said his longer-term plans to address immigration at the southern border included addressing the factors driving people from their homes in Central America. Photograph: Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images Joe Biden told immigrants making the difficult journey to the US-Mexico border “don’t come over” as the administration attempts to respond to an increase of unaccompanied children seeking asylum. In a wide-ranging interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, aired in full on Wednesday morning, the US president also discussed vaccines, Vladimir Putin and the New York governor, Andrew Cuomo. Biden said his plan for the immediate issue of children needing safety at the border was to increase the number of beds available and speed up the process of placing children with sponsors in the US while their legal cases play out. “We will have, I believe by next month, enough of those beds to take care of these children who have no place to go,” Biden said. In the interview Biden was also critical of the existing process for migrants. “You have to try and get control of the mess that was inherited,” Biden said. Longer-term, Biden said his plan for the border included creating programs to address the factors driving people from their home countries – including violence, poverty, corruption and the climate crisis – and to allow children to apply for asylum from those countries, instead of at the border. “They come because their circumstance is so bad,” Biden said. But he emphasized that the US was still blocking most asylum-seeking adults and many families from pursuing their claims at the border. “I can say quite clearly: don’t come over,” Biden said. Stephanopoulos also pressed Biden on his vaccine plan, asking when things would return to normal. Biden said his previously stated goal of getting things close to normal by the Fourth of July holiday wouldn’t happen unless people wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands. Biden also said he was surprised that the conversation about vaccines had been politicized. “I honest to God thought we had it out,” Biden said. “I honest to God thought that, once we guaranteed we had enough vaccine for everybody, things would start to calm down. Well, they have calmed down a great deal. But I don’t quite understand – you know – I just don’t understand this sort of macho thing about, ‘I’m not gonna get the vaccine. I have a right as an American, my freedom to not do it.’ Well, why don’t you be a patriot? Protect other people.” Biden said that since being vaccinated, he has been able to hug his grandchildren and see them in his home. The pair also discussed Biden’s foreign policy plans and the president said he was currently reviewing the deal made by Donald Trump with the Taliban to have the US pull its troops from Afghanistan by 1 May. “I’m in the process of making that decision now as to when they’ll leave,” Biden said. “The fact is that, that was not a very solidly negotiated deal that the president – the former president – worked out. And so we’re in consultation with our allies as well as the government, and that decision’s going to be – it’s in process now.” Biden said it would be “tough” for all service members to leave by the May deadline. “It could happen,” he said, “but it is tough.” Stephanopoulos asked Biden if the Russian president would “pay” after the US chief intelligence office found that Putin had overseen efforts aimed at “denigrating” Biden’s candidacy in the 2020 presidential election. “He will pay a price,” Biden said, noting that the two leaders had spoken in January about Putin’s election meddling. “The conversation started off, I said, ‘I know you and you know me. If I establish this occurred, then be prepared.’” Stephanopoulos asked: “So you know Vladimir Putin. You think he’s a killer?” “Mmm hmm, I do,” Biden replied. Biden was also asked about US leaders, including the allegations that Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed several women. The state attorney general is investigating the claims and several prominent New York politicians have called for the Democratic governor to step down. Stephanopoulos asked Biden: “If the investigation confirms the claims of the women, should he resign?” “Yes,” Biden replied. “I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too.” The interview concluded with Stephanopoulos asking Biden about his dog, Major, who the White House recently announced had caused “a minor injury” to someone on the property. After, Major was brought to the Biden home in Delaware, where he is now being trained. Biden said Major did not bite someone and break their skin and only went to the Delaware home because he and his wife, Jill Biden, were going to be away for a few days. The new environment of the White House startled Major, Biden said. “You turn a corner, and there’s two people you don’t know at all,” Biden said. “And he moves to protect. But he’s a sweet dog. Eighty-five per cent of the people there love him. He just – all he does is lick them and wag his tail.”

  • Biden says ‘don’t come’ to migrants, warns Putin ‘will pay a price’

    President Joe Biden in an ABC News interview that aired Wednesday morning addresses the surge of migrants on the Southwest border, and he offers a warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Syria president's office: Assad, wife recovering from virus

    Syria’s first couple are on their way to recovery nine days after testing positive for the coronavirus, President Bashar Assad’s office said Wednesday. Assad, 55, and his wife have had mild symptoms of the illness and are continuing their work as usual from home. Syria has registered 16,656 cases of coronavirus, including 1,110 deaths in government-held areas.

  • Cocoa Prices Aren’t Rising. Why That’s Good News for Hershey Stock.

    Piper Sandler is feeling more upbeat about Hershey stock, saying in an upgrade that the chocolate maker can deliver strong results as revenue rises and costs increases remain modest.

  • Biden Says Vladimir Putin Is a ‘Killer’ Who Is Devoid of a Human Soul

    ABC NewsYou can’t accuse President Joe Biden of holding back on what he truly thinks of Vladimir Putin. In pretty extraordinarily frank comments to ABC News, Biden described Putin as a “killer” devoid of a human soul.Biden sat down for an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, who asked: “So, you know Vladimir Putin. You think he’s a killer?” Without hesitation, the president replied: “Mmm hmm, I do.”The president described a tense phone call he had with Putin in January in which Biden warned him that he will “pay a price” for his attempts to interfere in U.S. democracy. Biden’s comments were broadcast a day after the U.S. chief intelligence office released an unclassified report accusing Putin of orchestrating efforts to wreck Biden’s election campaign.EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Biden told @GStephanopoulos that he agreed Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "killer" and will "pay a price" for interfering in U.S. elections. https://t.co/rIe2ms8sSv pic.twitter.com/VtAGCvF9hp— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 17, 2021 Biden recalled: “We had a long talk, he and I, when we... I know him relatively well. And the conversation started off, I said, ‘I know you and you know me. If I establish this occurred, then be prepared.’”The president also confirmed that, some years ago, he was alone with Putin in his office and he brought up the topic of Putin’s lack of a human soul. “I said ‘I looked in your eyes and I don’t think you have a soul,’ and he looked back and said ‘We understand each other.’ The most important thing of dealing with foreign leaders... is just know the other guy.”Biden didn’t elaborate when asked how he’s going to punish Putin for his election meddling, only telling Stephanopoulos: “You’ll see.”Elsewhere in the interview, Biden also responded to the growing criticism from both Democrats and Republicans about how he’s handling a surge in the number of people trying to cross the southern U.S. border.Stephanopoulos asked the president: “Do you have to say quite clearly, ‘Don’t come’?” Biden responded: “Yes, I can say quite clearly: Don’t come over... Don’t leave your town or city or community.”Biden also dismissed the often-repeated Republican accusation that more people are trying to immigrate into the U.S. since he became president because of his less strict immigration policies. “The idea that Joe Biden said, ‘Come,’ because I heard the other day that they're coming because they know I’m a nice guy... Here’s the deal, they’re not.”Finally, at the end of the interview, Biden addressed the recent controversy over his dog Major, who was sent home to Delaware after an unfortunate incident involving a member of White House security staff.“Look, Major was a rescue pup,” said Biden. “Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin.” Biden admitted that Major “moves to protect” him sometimes, but added: “He’s a sweet dog. Eighty-five percent of the people there love him... All he does is lick them and wag his tail.”Biden added that Major is being trained and may return to the White House at some point in the future.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Target Doubles Down on What It's Best At

    The discount retail chain's merchandising strategy is far more brilliant than most people realize.

  • Electric ambitions drive Volkswagen's market value towards $150 billion

    Volkswagen's shares surged more than 9% on Tuesday, lifting its market value towards $150 billion as the world's second-largest carmaker gave more details about its ambitious expansion in electric driving. A day after unveiling plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe, the German company said it aimed to more than double deliveries of electric vehicles this year. "Our good performance in 2020, a year dominated by crisis, will give us momentum for accelerating our transformation," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a statement.

  • Stimulus check: Young investors use $1,400 COVID-19 relief payments to join stock market boom

    Young investors plan to use their COVID-19 relief payments to buy stocks, according to a recent survey from Deutsche Bank.

  • Biden may propose $1 trillion in new taxes, says a former aide — and here’s how Congress will react

    The White House will propose $1 trillion worth of new taxes, according to Sarah Bianchi, head of U.S. public policy and political strategy at Evercore ISI and the former director of economic and domestic policy for then Vice President Joe Biden.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Carnival Stock One Year Ago World Be Worth Today

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Carnival’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been cruise line giant Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL). Carnival is the largest company in the cruise industry, and for most of the past decade it benefited from an aging baby boomer generation. Coming into 2020, Carnival was on track to add 18 new ships to its fleet of more than 100 global ships over the next five years. Unfortunately, after a solid decade of returns, Carnival experienced a near worst-case scenario to kick off the 2020s. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of Carnival’s operations in March of last year, and the company recently extended its cancellations of all cruises through June. In 2019, Carnival generated $4.32 in EPS on $20.82 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a loss of $13.21 per share on just $5.59 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, Carnival shares were trading around $51. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $35 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 12, Carnival shares plummeted from $21.75 to close at $14.97. A day later, the company announced it would be suspending all cruises for 30 days. The stock broke below $10 for the first time on March 18 and ultimately bottomed at $7.80 in early April. Related Link: Are Americans Ready To Travel? BofA Sees Biggest Airline Bookings Jump Since Pandemic Began Carnival In 2021, Beyond: Carnival shares initially bounced as high as $25.27 in June on optimism cruise ships would be back on the water sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, the initial rally fizzled and the stock dropped back down to $12.11 by late October. In February 2021, Carnival shares hit new post-crisis highs and even reached the $30 level before pulling back to $28.93. Carnival investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated an okay return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Carnival stock bought on March 16, 2020 would be worth about $1,633 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Carnival’s stock to run out of steam again in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 15 analysts covering the stock is $20, suggesting 31% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Shopper's High: MIT Study Says 'Neural Reward Mechanisms' Trigger Credit Card SpendingThis Day In Market History: Bear Stearns Merges With JPMorgan© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Gamestop Short-Selling Nets Bill Gross $10M, Who Says Current Volatility 'Perfect Opportunity For Options Sellers'

    Bill Gross, the co-founder of fixed income investment company Pacific Management Co., said he managed to book a profit of about $10 million from the GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) trading frenzy earlier this year. What Happened: The legendary billionaire investor said in an interview Tuesday on Bloomberg Television that he initially sold call options on GameStop at strike prices of $150 and $200, and lost $10 million as the stock surged amid a rally fueled by retail traders. However, he managed to book a profit of $10 million and exited the trade when the videogame retailer’s shares finally tumbled. The erstwhile bond king said he is still selling call options on the GameStop stock at $250 and $300, noting that the volatility is super high and is a “perfect opportunity for option sellers, not buyers.” See Also: GameStop Frenzy Continues To Inspire More Retail Investors' Jump Into Stock Market Why It Matters: Shares of GameStop and other heavily-shorted stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) skyrocketed in January as retail traders belonging to the Reddit Investor forum r/WallStreetBets bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. GameStop and some other meme stocks such as Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) and AMC Entertainment Holdings continued to see strong retail investor interest even on Tuesday amid speculation small investors will invest funds from upcoming stimulus checks into the equity markets. Meanwhile, GameStop analyst Curtis Nagle said in a note last week that the company’s shares remain “very detached from fundamentals”. He also said that the recent surge in GameStop’s shares could be due to rising expectations for the company to adopt a digital business model led by major shareholder Ryan Cohen. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Price Action: GameStop shares closed 5.4% lower on Tuesday at $208.17. Photo courtesy: EPIC via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAMC Could Be Getting Up To 10% On Film-Rental Fees From WarnerMedia, Says AnalystAMC Says No Longer In 'Survival' Mode With Vaccine Rollout, Big Movie Releases On The Horizon© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla 'Going Down' In 2021 As Investors Wake Up To Reality On Incumbents' Potential, Says Fund Manager

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are going to take a sharp dive as interest rates rise in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lansdowne Partners fund manager Per Lekander told CNBC on Tuesday. What Happened: Lekander has a short position on the Tesla stock and is bullish on German automaker Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY). The market value of Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company jumped to over $800 billion in January, before dropping to less than $600 billion in February and is now up again at about $649.7 billion. Lekander believes there is an opportunity for incumbents to make a comeback in 2021. “There are a few golden nuggets, which I think are going to be long-term winners,” Lekander told CNBC’s Squawk Box Europe. “But in the short term, my guess if I’m right on the macro call that interest rates go up and the market wakes up to (the fact that) the incumbents are not as badly positioned as they think, then yes, I think Tesla is going down.” Drawing comparisons with the dot-com boom of 1999, he pointed out how Cisco Systems Inc (NYSE: CSCO), a poster child in 2000 has a much higher market value today than it had then. “It didn’t stop it from going down 80% first,” Lekander said. Why It Matters: Earlier this week, Volkswagen revealed plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe and expand charging infrastructure for electric vehicles as it aims to overtake Tesla in the race to speed up mass adoption of electric vehicles. UBS analysts earlier this month said Volkswagen will emerge as a prime rival to Tesla by 2025 in the EV segment over newer EV-exclusive rivals like Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) or Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV). Price Action: Tesla shares were down 0.5% at $673.25 in early pre-market trading session on Wednesday. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy Mar 2021New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLyft 'On The Precipice Of A Demand Snapback:' Why Wedbush Sees Further Upside In 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why the stimulus check may not hit your bank account until St. Patrick's Day

    Depending on where you bank, your stimulus check may not land until at least Wednesday. So be careful and check your account before swiping your card.

  • Warren Buffett says do this with your $1,400 stimulus check

    The billionaire isn't getting a payment, but he has a strong opinion on how to use yours.

  • Philippines' fried chicken king eyes global empire

    Jollibee sees plenty of opportunities from the pandemic and plans to open 450 new restaurants this year.

  • COVID-19 stimulus checks: Millions face tax refund delays as first batch of $1,400 relief payments roll out

    Nearly 7 million Americans face significant refund delays this tax season as the IRS rushes to send out stimulus checks.

  • Coinbase valuation pegged at $68 billion ahead of landmark U.S. listing

    Coinbase Global Inc, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, said on Wednesday recent private market transactions had valued the company at around $68 billion this year ahead of a planned stock market listing. The eye-popping valuation underscores how the perceived value of Coinbase has rallied in lock-step with the surge in the price of cryptocurrency bitcoin. In a regulatory filing, Coinbase said its shares in the private market traded at a weighted average price of $343.58 apiece in the first quarter of 2021 through March 15, up from $28.83 per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

  • Olo, maker of restaurant-ordering tech, prices IPO at $25 a share for valuation above $3 billion

    Olo Inc., which makes online-ordering technology for restaurants, is set to go public Wednesday as it seeks to benefit from an on-demand boom that was helped further along by the coronavirus pandemic.