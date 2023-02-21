Male grooming products market to grow at a CAGR of 8.78% between 2022 and 2027, Vendors partnering with salons and spas is to be a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, the male grooming products market was valued at USD 55,836.68 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 18,844.88 million. The male grooming products market size is estimated to grow by USD 35,640.91 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.78%, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Male Grooming Products Market 2023-2027

Male grooming products market insights -

Vendors : 15+, including Beiersdorf Canada Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., GroomingLounge.com LLC, Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LOccitane Groupe SA, LOreal SA, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., MALIN GOETZ, Molton Brown Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Panasonic Holdings Corp., The Procter and Gamble Co., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC, VI JOHN GROUP, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Application (shave care, hair care, skin care, fragrance, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Male grooming products market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Male grooming products market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as investing in infrastructure for manufacturing and research and focusing on brand and brand equity. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Beiersdorf Canada Inc. - The company offers male grooming products, such as moisturizing shaving gel, shaving cream, face moisturizer, and lip balm, under the brand name Nivea.

CHANEL Ltd. - The company offers male grooming products such as perfume spray, shower gel, toilette spray, and shaving kit.

Coty Inc. - The company offers male grooming products under the brand name Bozzano.

Male grooming products market – Market dynamics

Major drivers

Growing demand for male grooming products

Growing fashion-conscious consumers

Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization

Key challenges

Availability of counterfeit products

Adverse health effects of chemical/synthetic ingredients

Regulatory compliances related to product composition, labeling, and packaging

The male grooming products market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this male grooming products market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the male grooming products market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the male grooming products market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the male grooming products market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of male grooming products market vendors

Related Reports:

The beard grooming products market size is expected to increase by USD 2.80 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The beauty and personal care products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 57.45 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (skincare products, hair care products, color cosmetics, fragrances, and others), channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Male Grooming Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 176 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 35,640.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.87 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Beiersdorf Canada Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., GroomingLounge.com LLC, Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LOccitane Groupe SA, LOreal SA, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., MALIN GOETZ, Molton Brown Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Panasonic Holdings Corp., The Procter and Gamble Co., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC, and VI JOHN GROUP Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global male grooming products market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Shave care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Hair care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Skin care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Fragrance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Beiersdorf Canada Inc.

12.4 CHANEL Ltd.

12.5 Coty Inc.

12.6 Edgewell Personal Care Co.

12.7 GroomingLounge.com LLC

12.8 Johnson and Johnson

12.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

12.10 LOreal SA

12.11 MacAndrews and Forbes Inc.

12.12 Molton Brown Ltd.

12.13 Natura and Co Holding SA

12.14 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

12.15 The Procter and Gamble Co.

12.16 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

12.17 Unilever PLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

