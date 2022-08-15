U.S. markets closed

Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Malibu Boats, Inc.
·2 min read
Malibu Boats, Inc.
Malibu Boats, Inc.

LOUDON, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBUU) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 25, 2022, before the market opens. Following the release, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The call will be hosted by Malibu’s Chief Executive Officer, Jack Springer, and Chief Financial Officer, Wayne Wilson.

Investors and analysts can participate on the conference call by registering at the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI43a7ec6e25e44279ba8bc1c4af2e84e6. Alternatively, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at http://investors.malibuboats.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website for twelve months.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20’ - 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit  www.malibuboats.comwww.axiswake.comwww.cobaltboats.comwww.pursuitboats.com, or maverickboatgroup.com.

Contacts

Malibu Boats, Inc.
Wayne Wilson
InvestorRelations@MalibuBoats.com


