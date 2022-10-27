U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,841.75
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,971.00
    +99.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,394.00
    -52.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.10
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.81
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.20
    -3.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    19.32
    -0.17 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0045
    -0.0042 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.54
    -0.92 (-3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1570
    -0.0051 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3480
    -0.0120 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,578.03
    -34.72 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.09
    +11.51 (+2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,071.15
    +15.08 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Malic Acid Market to Exceed US$ 1.35Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Transparency Market Research inc.
·5 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Malic acid is emerging as a key ingredient in production units across various end-use industries such as food and beverages, personal care, medicinal products, plastics, and oil field.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/722590/malic-acid-market.jpg
https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/722590/malic-acid-market.jpg

Mainly available in liquid and powdered forms, malic acid has been used in end-use industries in three different types such as L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid, and DL-Malic Acid, based on the requirement.

As per the Transparency Market Research study, the global Malic Acid Market is anticipated to advance at a compound annual growth rate of 4.4% during the forecast period, starting in 2021 and ending in 2031.

Prominent malic acid market players are adopting growth strategies such as signing collaborative agreements with smaller players which are assisting the players in expanding their market presence and increasing their revenue.

Leading players in the global malic acid market are also looking to increase their production capacities in a bid to produce large quantities of malic acid that would meet consumer requirements in different end-use industries.

Bartek Ingredients, in March 2020, announced that the firm had planned a 10,000 metric tons capacity expansion which would manufacture malic acid in Canada.

Request a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=20339

Key Findings of Malic Acid Market Study

  • Increasing Demand from Food and Beverages Industry Augmenting Growth in Malic Acid Market: Malic acid has been used as a flavor enhancer in the production of different food and beverages such as desserts, and juices, as well as bakery and confectionery products. The key reason behind the increasing use of malic acid as a flavor enhancer is that malic acid offers a tart taste to products and acts as a preservative, which is triggering the growth in the overall malic acid market. Furthermore, food additives containing malic acid are witnessing increased demand from the food and beverages industry, which is contributing to growth in the global malic acid market

  • Rising Customer Demand for Personal Care Products Boosting Growth in Malic Acid Market: The last decade has witnessed a steady increase in demand for personal care products owing to factors such as increasing disposable income among consumers, globally. Malic acid has been used in the production of personal care products such as scrubs, body creams, and soaps where the product acts as an absorbent and can absorb moisture, efficiently. Increasing use of malic acid in the production of different personal care products is boosting the growth in the overall malic acid market

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=20339

Malic Acid Market: Key Drivers

  • Rising product demand from different end-use industries such as packaging, consumer goods, and agriculture & fishery is one of the key growth drivers of the global malic acid market

  • The increasing prevalence of different health disorders such as fibromyalgia and kidney stones are triggering the demand for malic acid supplements and contributing to growth in the malic acid market

  • Rising product demand in the manufacturing of medicinal products such as throat lozenges and cough syrups is expected to boost the growth in the malic acid market during the forecast period

Malic Acid Market: Key Players

The competition landscape in the global malic acid market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous leading players. The entry of new players could intensify the competition in the overall market, during the forecast period.

Some of the well-established players in the overall malic acid market include Anhui Sealing Biotechnology Company, Bartek Ingredients, Fuso Chemicals Company, Prinova Group LLC, Pollynt SpA, Zhonglan Industry Company Ltd., and Miles Chemical.

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=20339

The global malic acid market is segmented as follows:

Form

  • Powder

  • Liquid

Type

  • L-Malic Acid

  • D-Malic Acid

  • DL-Malic Acid

Application

  • Food & Beverages

  • Juices & Beverages

  • Confectionery Products

  • Dairy & Bakery Products

  • Others (including Frozen & Can Food)

  • Medicinal & Personal Care

  • Chemical (Oil Field & Plastic)

  • Others (including Paints and Gypsum Cement Retarders)

Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Reports by TMR:

Carboxylic Acid Market - Carboxylic Acid Market to Rise at a CAGR of 6% during Forecast Period

Xanthan Gum Market - Xanthan Gum Market to Rise at a CAGR of 5.9% during Forecast Period

Synthetic Diamond Market - Synthetic Diamond Market to Rise at a CAGR of 6.9% during Forecast Period

Rare Earth Metals Market - Rare Earth Metals Market to Rise at a CAGR of 7.4% during Forecast Period

Finishing Lines Market - Finishing Lines Market to Rise at a CAGR of 4.5% during Forecast Period

Hyperelastic Material Market - Hyperelastic Material Market to Rise at a CAGR of 4.89% during Forecast Period

Activated Carbon Market - Activated Carbon Market to Rise at a CAGR of 8.1% during Forecast Period

Sonochemical Coatings Market - Sonochemical Coatings Market to Rise at a CAGR of 13.5% during Forecast Period

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered in Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analyzed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722590/Malic-Acid-Market-to-Exceed-US-135Bn-by-2031-TMR-Study

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

    Toyota seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

  • Tesla under criminal investigation by DOJ over autopilot accidents

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs reports on the DOJ probe investigating Tesla's autopilot feature following numerous accidennts.

  • Shell, Awash With Cash, to Boost Dividend, Share Buybacks

    The oil giant said it plans to boost its dividend and buy back another $4 billion of its shares in the coming months, as it continues to benefit from strong demand for natural gas in difficult-to-navigate markets.

  • Tesla’s Lithium Supply Talks Collapse With Australian Miner Core

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s efforts to agree a lithium supply pact with Australian miner Core Lithium Ltd. fell through after months of negotiations against a backdrop of rocketing prices.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineA deadline for concluding the terms of a four-year

  • Exxon strikes oil again in Guyana with two new discoveries

    Exxon did not disclose how much crude oil or gas it estimates the new discoveries to contain. The about 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil discovered prior to Wednesday's finds, should make the country a global oil power in the coming years, Rystad says.

  • AB InBev raises 2022 outlook as beer sales accelerate

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday as beer sales accelerated, and also raised its 2022 outlook to the top-end of its previous forecast range. AB InBev, the maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois, sold 3.7% more beer and other drinks during July-Sept, a growth rate faster than that seen in the first or second quarters, with strong expansion in Mexico and South Africa. "We continue to see strong consumer demand for our portfolio and a resilient beer category as we navigate the dynamic operating environment," Chief Executive Michel Doukeris said in a statement.

  • Depleting strategic oil reserves could prove ‘painful in the months to come’: Saudi energy minister

    Without naming the U.S., Saudi Arabia's energy minister says the depletion of emergency crude reserves could become “painful in the months to come.”

  • Stocks: 3 hot tickers on Yahoo Finance that are not Alphabet, Microsoft, or Spotify

    Earnings season madness is in full swing.

  • Halliburton Sets Its Sights Higher

    Energy service company Halliburton has finished a downside correction and is now surging to the upside. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In the daily bar chart of HAL, below, we can see a sharp decline from early June to late September.

  • Net zero will hand Opec cartel control over half of global oil market

    Net zero restrictions on oil drilling are tightening Saudi Arabia's grip over the global market for crude and will deepen tensions with the West, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.

  • Harley-Davidson stock jumps on earnings, strong motorcycle deliveries

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Harley-Davidson, the company's cash flow, and bike shipments.

  • Southeast Asia Digital Economy Slows as People Curb Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Growth in Southeast Asia’s internet economy is slowing after years of expansion, showing that even emerging digital markets aren’t immune to economic headwinds.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineOnline spending in the region will rise about 20% this year to $

  • Microsoft Is Not Trying for a Soft Landing

    MSFT reported earnings and revenue topping numbers Tuesday night but the stock has skidded about 6% Wednesday. In this updated daily bar chart of MSFT, below, we can see that prices rallied to the declining 50-day moving average line and then gapped lower on Wednesday. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak into October.

  • Caterpillar Earnings Are Coming. Investors Should Learn Something About China.

    For the third quarter, Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of about $3.18 from sales of about $14 billion.

  • SHAMARAN ANNOUNCES COMMISSIONING OF NEW SARSANG 25,000 BOPD PRODUCTION FACILITY

    ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNM) and (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: SNM) is pleased to announce the commissioning of Sarsang's 25,000 bopd production facility and the commencement of export via pipeline for oil produced from that facility. Production rates from the new wells and facility are expected to exceed 20,000 bopd by the end of October 2022. View PDF Version.

  • Media companies continue mass layoffs, 'House of the Dragon' sets HBO viewership records

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal details how many media companies are bracing for the upcoming quarter with job cuts even as HBO sets viewership records with "House of the Dragon."

  • General Dynamics posts solid Q3 despite supply chain, labor issues, but headwinds loom

    In the third quarter, General Dynamics saw growth in most of its divisions. But a chip and labor shortage remain issues, as does a key billions-dollar U.K. contract that's still unresolved.

  • Intel's Mobileye to IPO at $21/share, WBD taps DC Studios co-heads, Apple to comply with USB-C mandate

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down leading headlines including news that Intel's self-driving unit Mobileye will IPO at $21 per share, Warner Bros.-Discovery names two new heads of DC Studios, and an Apple exec confirms the tech giant will comply with the EU's charging cable requirement.

  • Hynix Warns US Chip Curbs Could Shut Giant China Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- SK Hynix Inc. warned that the Biden administration’s escalating restrictions could force the closure or sale of a major plant in China, an “extreme situation” or worst-case scenario it hopes to avert.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowHynix told analysts the me

  • Stellantis CEO: Europe auto emissions standards a "diversion"

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Uncertainty over the future of European regulation on auto emissions gives Chinese competitors already ahead of the game an additional advantage, Stellantis chief executive Carlos Tavares said at a conference in Berlin on Tuesday. The chief executive said the so-called Euro 7 standards, which tighten car emission limits for pollutants including nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide from 2025, are a "diversion from the major goal of electrification." "I don't think Europe needs Euro 7... it is going to divert part of our research and development power to something we don't need, while our Chinese competitors enter the market with the single technology of battery-electric vehicles," he said.