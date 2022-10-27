Malic Acid Market to Exceed US$ 1.35Bn by 2031: TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Malic acid is emerging as a key ingredient in production units across various end-use industries such as food and beverages, personal care, medicinal products, plastics, and oil field.

Mainly available in liquid and powdered forms, malic acid has been used in end-use industries in three different types such as L-Malic Acid, D-Malic Acid, and DL-Malic Acid, based on the requirement.

As per the Transparency Market Research study, the global Malic Acid Market is anticipated to advance at a compound annual growth rate of 4.4% during the forecast period, starting in 2021 and ending in 2031.

Prominent malic acid market players are adopting growth strategies such as signing collaborative agreements with smaller players which are assisting the players in expanding their market presence and increasing their revenue.

Leading players in the global malic acid market are also looking to increase their production capacities in a bid to produce large quantities of malic acid that would meet consumer requirements in different end-use industries.

Bartek Ingredients, in March 2020, announced that the firm had planned a 10,000 metric tons capacity expansion which would manufacture malic acid in Canada.

Key Findings of Malic Acid Market Study

Increasing Demand from Food and Beverages Industry Augmenting Growth in Malic Acid Market: Malic acid has been used as a flavor enhancer in the production of different food and beverages such as desserts, and juices, as well as bakery and confectionery products. The key reason behind the increasing use of malic acid as a flavor enhancer is that malic acid offers a tart taste to products and acts as a preservative, which is triggering the growth in the overall malic acid market. Furthermore, food additives containing malic acid are witnessing increased demand from the food and beverages industry, which is contributing to growth in the global malic acid market

Rising Customer Demand for Personal Care Products Boosting Growth in Malic Acid Market: The last decade has witnessed a steady increase in demand for personal care products owing to factors such as increasing disposable income among consumers, globally. Malic acid has been used in the production of personal care products such as scrubs, body creams, and soaps where the product acts as an absorbent and can absorb moisture, efficiently. Increasing use of malic acid in the production of different personal care products is boosting the growth in the overall malic acid market

Malic Acid Market: Key Drivers

Rising product demand from different end-use industries such as packaging, consumer goods, and agriculture & fishery is one of the key growth drivers of the global malic acid market

The increasing prevalence of different health disorders such as fibromyalgia and kidney stones are triggering the demand for malic acid supplements and contributing to growth in the malic acid market

Rising product demand in the manufacturing of medicinal products such as throat lozenges and cough syrups is expected to boost the growth in the malic acid market during the forecast period

Malic Acid Market: Key Players

The competition landscape in the global malic acid market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous leading players. The entry of new players could intensify the competition in the overall market, during the forecast period.

Some of the well-established players in the overall malic acid market include Anhui Sealing Biotechnology Company, Bartek Ingredients, Fuso Chemicals Company, Prinova Group LLC, Pollynt SpA, Zhonglan Industry Company Ltd., and Miles Chemical.

The global malic acid market is segmented as follows:

Form

Powder

Liquid

Type

L-Malic Acid

D-Malic Acid

DL-Malic Acid

Application

Food & Beverages

Juices & Beverages

Confectionery Products

Dairy & Bakery Products

Others (including Frozen & Can Food)

Medicinal & Personal Care

Chemical (Oil Field & Plastic)

Others (including Paints and Gypsum Cement Retarders)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

