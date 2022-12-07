The Mall Group: Promoting Thailand as the ideal shopping destination for India and Bangladesh

BANGKOK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand is slowly but surely welcoming tourists back in droves by signifying its readiness in accepting foreign tourists with the easing of its tourist entry policy. Efforts are now underway to promote Thailand as the preferred tourist and shopping destination to people from India and Bangladesh.

Aerial view of Em District

As one of the preeminent shopping mall chains in Thailand, The Mall Group is setting its sights on reaffirming themselves as the preferred shopping destination for visitors from India and Bangladesh heading towards Bangkok, Thailand.

Street view of Siam Paragon

Thailand shares many similarities with both India and Bangladesh in the sense that they are all countries that are geographically comparable and deeply entrenched with culture and diversity. Traditionally, Thailand and India share common heritage, traditions and religious beliefs – resulting in a manifestation of the Thai culture, architecture and literature we see today.

Interior of Em Quartier

It is this correlation and diversity that has become one of the main reasons why an increasing number of visitors from India and Bangladesh are making their way to Thailand as their choice of a shopping retreat. That being said, The Mall Group is aiming to capitalize on this promising window of opportunity with their three main malls, namely The Emporium, The EmQuartier and Siam Paragon.

Cascading greenery inside shopping mall

The three malls feature an impressive array of allure designed to captivate the most diversified of shoppers. Attractions range from the high street showcases and the myriad of gourmet eat selections from international cuisines, to the sprawling luxury lineups and the over 700 diversified dining choices, all situated in downtown Bangkok.

The Mall Group is constantly updating their lineup of tenants to satisfy the shopping desires of the Indian and Bangladeshi patrons. The recently launched Arabica at EmQuartier for coffee connoisseurs, and the comprehensive selections of cosmetics, fragrances and accessories are further solidifications to The Mall Group's initiatives.

Story continues

The Mall Group's shopping malls are all situated within close proximity, or are linked to major transportation hubs with direct access to BTS station, making accessibility and connectivity essentially seamless.

"We understand that there are many types of shoppers with different desires out there, hence it has always been our goal to create the best shopping experience with our malls on offer," said Miss Voralak Tulaphorn, Chief Marketing Officer of The Mall Group.

"We are always diversifying the lineup of the tenants to ensure that shoppers get the best value for the time and money spent at our malls," she further added.

In line with the looming festive season, The Mall Group is also launching new promotional campaigns as a way to incentivize their shoppers. Shoppers can now enjoy an additional 5% discount when they download a tourist card, and are entitled to a 600THB cash coupon when they achieve a cumulative expenditure of 20,000THB at the department store.

Tourists from India and Bangladesh to Thailand make up almost 90% of all the total visitors from the South Asian subcontinent, as well as accounting for the largest number of visitors from any Asian country or region.

The recent easement of Thailand's tourist entry policy has seen a considerable spike in the number of Indian and Bangladeshi making their way towards Thailand, with growths of 40,000% and 8,000% respectively against the previous year. This figure is expected to increase exponentially within the coming months, as more and more people get accustomed to reverting back to their travelling norms, all the while embracing Thailand's effort in solidifying itself as one of the premium shopping destinations in the world.

SOURCE The Mall Group