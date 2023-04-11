The Mall Group: Visit Thailand During the Auspicious Occasion of Summer and Songkran (Thai New Year)

BANGKOK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to Thailand, a paradise for travelers from around the world during this time of year which coincides with Summer and Songkran. With all the upcoming festive activities, Thailand is really happening.

The Emporium and The EmQuartier, under The Mall Group, warmly serve tourists with Thailand's festivals. "We have brought the true feel of Songkran at our stores, such as traditional Thai dresses for sale for the Instagram fanatics and Khao Chae, rice oaked in cool aromatic water only available during this time to cater to tourists who have come to experience Thailand during this auspicious time," said Voralak Tulaphorn, Chief Marketing Officer of The Mall Group.

The Emporium, one of Thailand's premier shopping destinations, was renovated to enhance the shopping experience for its customers. The renovated Emporium features an expanded selection of luxury brands, including one of the flagship Gucci in Thailand, Bvlgari Café, Jim Thompson, some new dining options such as Gourmet Eats, some of the award-winning restaurants such as the Michelin and local Gourmet Awards. The whole department store was revamped to include repertoires such as Hermes Beauty, Gucci Beauty, History of Whoo, Shiseido Elixer, Elemis and more. Don't forget to explore Thai designer fashion as that would be just as captivating as other popular global brands.

The new look of the mall interior features modern design elements, luxurious finishes, and a thoughtful layout that maximizes space as well as implementing special photogenic spots for tourists where they can take pictures and enjoy city sightseeing like rarely seen. "We are thrilled to welcome our tourists back to The Emporium and The EmQuartier," said Onthira Bharksuwan, Senior Vice President of The Emporium Shopping Complex. "Our goal with the renovations was to elevate the shopping experience for our customers, and we believe we have achieved that."

The Emporium and The EmQuartier invite shoppers to experience the newly renovated mall and indulge in the luxury shopping experience. Visit tourist lounges or TripAdvisor and get Tourist Card, which tourists can use as additional discounts* throughout the store. In addition, a liaison service is available to escort visitors through their shopping experience to make it one to remember.

For more information on our stores or other inquiries, please visit The Emporium tourist lounge at B1 floor and Helix Quartier GF at EmQuartier.

