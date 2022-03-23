U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

Mallika Murali, DDS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

CHATHAM, N.J. , March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallika Murali, DDS is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Dentist for her impressive career in the dental field and her exceptional contributions to the Chatham Center for Cosmetic and Family Dentistry.

Dr. Malika Murali is an experienced dentist with four years of demonstrated knowledge in caring for her patients' dental needs. She came to love dentistry after an accident in college caused her to break her front tooth and was mentored by the doctor who treated her shortly after. Since then, she has been highly committed to providing quality work and service at her private practice.

Located in Chatham, NJ, Chatham Center for Cosmetic and Family Dentistry offers Esthetic and Functional Crowns, Porcelain Crowns, Veneers, Full/Partial Dentures, and more. Dr. Murali and her expert professional team strive to keep their patients well informed on their dental health with each visit and ensure that they have a peaceful dental experience.

To achieve her education, Dr. Murali completed her undergraduate degree from George Washington University and earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at New York University College of Dentistry. She also completed her Master's degree in Biomedical Sciences from The University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. In pursuit of her love of dentistry and serving others, Dr. Murali received additional training at the Montefiore Medical Center before working in private practice.

To remain abreast of the latest industry advancements, Dr. Murali is a member of the New Jersey Dental Association and the American Dental Association.

On a personal note, Dr. Murali enjoys dancing and singing in her spare time. She and her husband also enjoy cooking meals and spending time outdoors.

To read more about Dr.Murali, please visit https://www.chathamdentist.com/our-practice/meet-the-team/.

Cision

