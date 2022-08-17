U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,276.25
    -31.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,931.00
    -187.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,546.50
    -111.75 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.50
    -15.80 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.44
    -0.09 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.10
    -4.60 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    19.82
    -0.27 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0167
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.32
    +0.37 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2082
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0690
    +0.8540 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,820.62
    -268.48 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    567.52
    -4.40 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.29
    -28.77 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

Mallinckrodt Announces Appointment of Karen Ling to Its Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MNKPF

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS: MNKPF) ("Mallinckrodt" or the "Company"), a global specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that Karen Ling has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, effective August 12, 2022. With the addition of Ms. Ling, the Mallinckrodt Board will expand to eight directors, seven of whom are independent.

Mallinckrodt logo
Mallinckrodt logo

"We are thrilled to welcome a leader of Karen's caliber to the Mallinckrodt Board," said Paul Bisaro, Chairman of the Mallinckrodt Board of Directors. "Karen is an accomplished global human resources executive, with decades of experience and a proven record of helping lead companies through times of transition and transformation, creating and implementing performance-driven compensation and benefits programs, and enhancing corporate culture initiatives. I am confident that we will benefit from her expertise and guidance on the Board as we look at ways to strengthen our organization and drive employee engagement around meeting our business objectives and continuing to put patients first."

"I have great admiration for the work Mallinckrodt does to serve patients, and I am honored to join Mallinckrodt at such an important time for the Company," said Ms. Ling. "Together with my fellow directors and the management team, I am excited to help guide Mallinckrodt as it re-energizes its teams, renews its focus on making a positive impact on the lives of patients and drives shareholder value creation."

Ms. Ling has more than 25 years of experience in human resources leadership and has worked extensively in the pharmaceutical industry. She most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of American International Group, Inc. (AIG) from 2019 to 2021, leading the Company's global human resources function. Prior to AIG, Ms. Ling served as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Allergan from 2014 to 2019. From 2008 to 2014, Ms. Ling held a number of leadership positions at Merck, culminating in her role as Senior Vice President, Human Resources for Merck's Global Human Health and Consumer Care businesses. Prior to Merck, she spent 14 years at Wyeth in various positions leading human resources in the company's pharmaceutical division and subsequently at the corporate level. Throughout her career, Ms. Ling has led the integration of successive acquisitions, enhanced compensation and benefits programs, implemented initiatives to strengthen corporate culture, and evolved and improved talent acquisition and retention practices.

Ms. Ling serves on the boards of iRhythm Technologies and TherapeuticsMD, where she chairs the Compensation Committee. She also serves on the advisory committee of Galderma and the boards of two non-profit organizations, ExpandED and the JED Foundation.

Ms. Ling holds a J.D. from Boston University and a B.A. in Economics from Yale University.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company's Specialty Brands reportable segment's areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology, ophthalmology and oncology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics; cultured skin substitutes and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the Company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELATED TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document that are not strictly historical, including statements regarding Mallinckrodt's future financial condition and operating results, legal, economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting Mallinckrodt's businesses, and any other statements regarding events or developments Mallinckrodt believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, may be "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The "Risk Factors" section of Mallinckrodt's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the SEC identify and describe in more detail the risks and uncertainties to which Mallinckrodt's businesses are subject. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date hereof and Mallinckrodt does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACTS
Investor Relations
Daniel J. Speciale
Global Corporate Controller and Chief Investor Relations Officer
314-302-6567
daniel.speciale@mnk.com

Derek Belz
Vice President, Investor Relations
314-654-3950
derek.belz@mnk.com

Media
Michael Freitag / Aaron Palash / Aura Reinhard
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355-4449

Mallinckrodt, the "M" brand mark and the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals logo are trademarks of a Mallinckrodt company. Other brands are trademarks of a Mallinckrodt company or their respective owners. © 2022 08/22.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mallinckrodt-announces-appointment-of-karen-ling-to-its-board-of-directors-301607229.html

SOURCE Mallinckrodt plc

Recommended Stories

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • ZIM Q2 Preview: Can Shares Remain Hot?

    Year-to-date, ZIM shares have been notably strong, increasing by a double-digit 11% in value and extensively outperforming the S&P 500.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    The stock market is finding support right now from two directions, a perception that the Fed is turning slightly dovish and will be a little less aggressive on its rate hikes going forward, and the Q2 earnings, which are coming in better than analysts had feared. The S&P 500 might still be down 10% for the year, but the index has gained 17% since its mid-June low, and with the macro environment appearing friendlier, investors will be hoping the change of sentiment won’t be a temporary one. Again

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • Afraid you missed the stock-market bottom? History says curb your FOMO.

    Signs of FOMO are evident in the summer stock-market rally. A strategist takes a look at what happened to investors who 'missed' the bottom in previous bear markets.

  • Target earnings miss again, CEO looks to 'leaning into' holiday season

    Target reveals another surprising earnings miss as it battles through a changing consumer spending backdrop.

  • Target set to report earnings ahead of Wednesday's opening

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at Target's stock ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock is up more than 300% in August as meme crowd cheers

    Pull up a Yahoo Finance chart on Bed Bath & Beyond stick for August and you'd think the company has invented a rival to the Apple iPhone.

  • Top after-hours movers: Apple, Cassava Sciences, Canoo, Digital World Acquisition Corp.

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or through funds.

  • China’s biggest Wall Street bull just liquidated his Alibaba stake amid fire sale of five Chinese stocks

    Ray Dalio, founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, sold off his positions in the e-tailing giant, its rival JD.com, and China’s main ride-hailing firm, Didi.

  • U.S. stock futures slip from 3-month highs as traders await Fed minutes and retail sales data

    On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 240 points, or 0.71%, to 34152, the S&P 500 (SPX) increased 8 points, or 0.19%, to 4305, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) dropped 26 points, or 0.19%, to 13103. The Nasdaq Composite is up 23.1% from its mid-June low but remains down 16.3% for the year-to-date.

  • Coinbase Stock: Here’s Why Cathie Wood Dumped It

    Shares of popular crypto-exchange platform Coinbase (COIN) have been under an absurd amount of selling pressure over the past year, tanking 75% from peak to trough. The negative momentum has been unforgiving to even the boldest of investors. Innovation investor Cathie Wood recently announced that she had thrown in the towel over the reported SEC probe. Undoubtedly, the SEC securities warning is more salt poured into the wounds of Coinbase's already ailing shareholders. With Cathie Wood likely se

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death

    (Bloomberg) -- The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely followed.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Pr

  • Warren Buffett's 6 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks

    These top-notch Buffett-owned income stocks are doling out between 3.6% and 5.3% annually to their shareholders.

  • Vanguard Says Bonds Can Earn You Big Bucks: What You Need to Know

    While the markets reflect worry about a possible recession, Vanguard says that bonds could offer long-term investors opportunities to make money with yields above inflation. Furthermore, the financial firm believes that investors could also use bonds as a "stable hedge … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Bonds Are Back. Here's Where You Could Make Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Soars In Renewed Meme Rally, Cohen Options Bets

    Renewed options bets from a key shareholder look to have powered a Reddit-fueled rally in Bed, Bath & Beyond shares that has added more than $1 billion to the group's market value over the past month.

  • US Futures Slide as Fed Worries Outweigh Earnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stock-index futures fell as concerns over the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hike path outweighed robust corporate earnings and China’s stimulus plans.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate B

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement