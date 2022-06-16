U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,666.77
    -123.22 (-3.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,927.07
    -741.46 (-2.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,646.10
    -453.06 (-4.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,649.84
    -81.30 (-4.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.00
    -0.59 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.50
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2343
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5130
    +0.2730 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,434.18
    -2,026.59 (-9.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.10
    -37.92 (-7.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Mallinckrodt Emerges from Chapter 11 with Strengthened Balance Sheet and Enhanced Financial Flexibility

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MNKKQ

Appoints Sigurdur Olafsson as President and Chief Executive Officer

DUBLIN, Ireland, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc ("Mallinckrodt" or the "Company") today announced that it has successfully completed its reorganization process, emerged from Chapter 11 and completed the Irish Examinership proceedings.

The Company is moving forward as a diversified global specialty pharmaceutical company with a strengthened balance sheet and increased financial flexibility to invest in its business, execute its strategic initiatives, advance its pipeline and better meet the needs of patients. Supported by existing drug development programs and approximately 2,800 talented employees globally, the Company is poised to build on its 155-year history of providing medicines that address patient needs through its two business segments:

  • Specialty Brands, a global, innovative biopharmaceutical business that develops and commercializes specialty branded pharmaceutical medicines for patients; and

  • Specialty Generics, a U.S.-based, vertically integrated business that produces high-quality generic medicines and active pharmaceutical ingredients in complex markets.

Paul Bisaro, Chairman of the Mallinckrodt Board of Directors, said, "Today marks a new beginning for Mallinckrodt as we emerge well-positioned for long-term success, with a substantially stronger capital structure and major litigation matters permanently resolved. As we move forward, the top priority for our new Board is working alongside management to review the business and develop a go-forward strategy to drive sustainable value for our patients, customers, partners, team members, shareholders and other stakeholders. We are focused on thoughtfully establishing a plan that builds on our innovation-driven therapies pipeline, capitalizes on Mallinckrodt's core strengths and positions the Company for long-term sustainable growth."

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Mallinckrodt's teams, whose determination, resilience and commitment to serving our customers and patients have been extraordinary throughout this process," Mr. Bisaro continued. "We also thank engaged patient groups and our customers and partners for their significant support and continued confidence in our company and our future, which has been instrumental in making this milestone possible."

Sigurdur Olafsson Appointed President and Chief Executive Officer

The Company also announced today that Sigurdur (Siggi) Olafsson has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of Mallinckrodt's Board, effective June 25, 2022. Mr. Olafsson brings almost 30 years of diverse pharmaceutical experience across branded and generic drugs, most recently serving as CEO of Hikma Pharmaceuticals.

Prior to Hikma, Mr. Olafsson served as President and CEO of the Global Generic Medicines Group of Teva Pharmaceuticals. Previously, he was President of Actavis plc (Watson) and CEO of the Actavis Group, which develop, manufacture and distribute branded, generic and biosimilar products. Mr. Olafsson also held a number of leadership positions in Pfizer's Global R&D organization in the UK and U.S., focused on branded drug development, and served as Head of Drug Development for Omega Farma in Iceland.

Mark Trudeau has stepped down from his role as President and CEO, effective today. Mallinckrodt has established an Office of the CEO on an interim basis until Mr. Olafsson starts at Mallinckrodt. The Office of the CEO comprises Mark Casey, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; Hugh O'Neill, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial and Operations Officer; and Bryan Reasons, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Bisaro added, "On behalf of the Board and leadership team, I thank Mark for his significant contributions to Mallinckrodt over the past decade. We wish Mark all the best in his future endeavors. Importantly, we have strong leadership in place to guide us as we turn the page, with Siggi bringing decades of experience and deep expertise in both branded and generic pharmaceuticals. We appreciate Mark, Hugh and Bryan stepping into the Office of the CEO to lead us until Siggi officially joins Mallinckrodt later this month."

Mr. Olafsson said, "It's an honor to be appointed Mallinckrodt's CEO. I look forward to helping guide the Company as it continues to support patients around the world. Mallinckrodt is emerging from its recent restructuring process with an attractive pipeline, enhanced financial flexibility and significant opportunities to drive stakeholder value. I look forward to working closely with the Board and my new colleagues in developing and executing Mallinckrodt's revised strategic plan."

New Board of Directors

The Company's Board now comprises six independent directors, each of whom brings years of experience, relevant expertise and fresh perspectives to Mallinckrodt. These directors are:

  • Paul Bisaro, Chairman, an industry veteran with 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry;

  • Daniel Celentano, a seasoned financial advisor to major companies across numerous industries globally;

  • Riad El-Dada, a pharmaceutical executive with extensive U.S. and international leadership experience, including as a senior executive at Merck for more than 25 years;

  • Neal Goldman, Chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee, an investment professional with more than 25 years of experience in investing and working with companies in a variety of industries to maximize shareholder value, and with expertise in strategic planning and company transformations;

  • Woodrow (Woody) Myers, Chair of the Governance and Compliance Committee, a nationally recognized leader in the development of advanced healthcare management programs and initiatives to improve medical quality; and

  • James Sulat, Chair of the Audit Committee, a leader with more than 20 years of experience serving as an executive and board member in the life sciences industry.

When Mr. Olafsson joins the Company later this month, the total number of directors on Mallinckrodt's Board will be seven.

For full biographies of each director, please visit https://www.mallinckrodt.com/about/board-of-directors/.

Permanent Resolution of Litigation

As a result of the reorganization process, Mallinckrodt has significantly improved its financial position and resolved numerous lawsuits the Company was facing prior to the Chapter 11 proceedings. The Company's Plan of Reorganization (the "Plan") and Irish law Scheme of Arrangement (the "Scheme"), which became effective today, include key legal settlements that resolve opioid claims brought against the Company and litigation matters involving Acthar® Gel, among other claims, and provides for significant equitization of the Company's guaranteed unsecured notes.

Mallinckrodt is now the first company that has permanently resolved opioid litigation on a global scale, including any future claims that might be brought for periods prior to emergence. The Company will continue operating its opioid business in a responsible manner, in compliance with an operating injunction agreed to with state Attorneys General that has been in place since the commencement of the Chapter 11 process, and under the oversight of an independent monitor.

Implementing the Plan and the Scheme strengthens the Company's balance sheet, reduces its total debt by approximately $1.3 billion and enables it to move forward with more than $250 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand.

Issuance, Listing and Trading of New Common Stock

In connection with emergence, all of Mallinckrodt's existing ordinary shares were cancelled pursuant to the Plan and the Scheme. Mallinckrodt issued 13,170,932 new ordinary shares to its guaranteed unsecured noteholders in accordance with the provisions of the Plan and the Scheme.

In accordance with the Plan, Mallinckrodt also issued 3,290,675 warrants with a strike price of $103.40 to the opioid claimants and adopted a management incentive plan providing for the issuance to management, key employees and directors of the Company of equity awards with respect to up to an aggregate of 1,829,068 shares.

Mallinckrodt's new shares are anticipated to trade over-the-counter under the ticker symbol "MNKPF" until such time as the Company relists on a national securities exchange.

New Financing

In connection with emergence, Mallinckrodt issued $650 million in aggregate principal amount of new first lien senior secured notes. The proceeds of the notes will be used to, among other things, pay certain fees and expenses, satisfy other payment obligations under the Plan, and for other general corporate purposes. Mallinckrodt also entered into a $200 million accounts receivable financing facility.

Pursuant to the Plan, Mallinckrodt also reinstated $495 million in aggregate principal amount of its existing first lien senior secured notes and issued $1.76 billion in aggregate principal amount of new first lien senior secured term loans to the holders of its existing term loans in satisfaction thereof, issued $323 million in aggregate principal amount of new second lien senior secured notes to the holders of its existing second lien senior secured notes in satisfaction thereof and issued $375 million in aggregate principal amount of new second lien senior secured notes to the holders of certain of its existing unsecured senior notes in partial satisfaction thereof.

Advisors

Latham & Watkins LLP; Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz; Arnold & Porter; Ropes & Gray LLP; and Hogan Lovells served as Mallinckrodt's counsel. Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as investment banker and AlixPartners LLP served as restructuring advisor to Mallinckrodt.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The company's Specialty Brands reportable segment's areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology, ophthalmology, and oncology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics; cultured skin substitutes and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELATED TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document that are not strictly historical, including statements regarding future financial condition and operating results, legal, economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting Mallinckrodt's businesses, and any other statements regarding events or developments the company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, may be "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

There are a number of important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: the effects of the Chapter 11 cases, on the liquidity, results of operations and businesses of Mallinckrodt and its subsidiaries; governmental investigations and inquiries, regulatory actions and lawsuits brought against Mallinckrodt by government agencies and private parties with respect to its historical commercialization of opioids, including the agreement set forth in the Plan regarding a global settlement to resolve all opioid-related claims; the settlement set forth in the Plan with governmental parties to resolve certain disputes relating to Acthar Gel; the ability to maintain relationships with Mallinckrodt's suppliers, customers, employees and other third parties as a result of the Chapter 11 cases; the possibility that Mallinckrodt may be unable to achieve its business and strategic goals even now that the Plan is successfully consummated; the nondischargeability of certain claims against Mallinckrodt as part of the bankruptcy process; developing, funding and executing Mallinckrodt's business plan and continuing as a going concern; Mallinckrodt's post-bankruptcy capital structure; scrutiny from governments, legislative bodies and enforcement agencies related to sales, marketing and pricing practices; pricing pressure on certain of Mallinckrodt's products due to legal changes or changes in insurers' reimbursement practices resulting from recent increased public scrutiny of healthcare and pharmaceutical costs; the impact of the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus; the reimbursement practices of governmental health administration authorities, private health coverage insurers and other third-party payers; complex reporting and payment obligations under the Medicare and Medicaid rebate programs and other governmental purchasing and rebate programs; cost containment efforts of customers, purchasing groups, third-party payers and governmental organizations; changes in or failure to comply with relevant laws and regulations; Mallinckrodt's and its partners' ability to successfully develop or commercialize new products or expand commercial opportunities; Mallinckrodt's ability to navigate price fluctuations; competition; Mallinckrodt's and its partners' ability to protect intellectual property rights; limited clinical trial data for Acthar Gel; clinical studies and related regulatory processes; product liability losses and other litigation liability; material health, safety and environmental liabilities; potential indemnification liabilities to Covidien pursuant to the separation and distribution agreement; business development activities; retention of key personnel; the effectiveness of information technology infrastructure including cybersecurity and data leakage risks; customer concentration; Mallinckrodt's reliance on certain individual products that are material to its financial performance; Mallinckrodt's ability to receive procurement and production quotas granted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; complex manufacturing processes; conducting business internationally; Mallinckrodt's ability to achieve expected benefits from restructuring activities; Mallinckrodt's significant levels of intangible assets and related impairment testing; labor and employment laws and regulations; natural disasters or other catastrophic events; Mallinckrodt's substantial indebtedness, its ability to generate sufficient cash to reduce its indebtedness and its potential need and ability to incur further indebtedness; Mallinckrodt's ability to generate sufficient cash to service indebtedness even now that the prepetition indebtedness has been restructured; restrictions on Mallinckrodt's operations contained in the agreements governing Mallinckrodt's indebtedness; Mallinckrodt's variable rate indebtedness; and future changes to U.S. and foreign tax laws or the impact of disputes with governmental tax authorities; and the impact of Irish laws.

The "Risk Factors" section of Mallinckrodt's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC identify and describe in more detail the risks and uncertainties to which Mallinckrodt's businesses are subject. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date hereof and Mallinckrodt does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Daniel Speciale
Global Corporate Controller & Chief Investor Relations Officer
314-654-3638
daniel.speciale@mnk.com

Derek Belz
Vice President, Investor Relations
314-654-3950
derek.belz@mnk.com

Government Affairs
Mark Tyndall
Senior Vice President, U.S. General Counsel
202-459-4141
mark.tyndall@mnk.com

Media
Michael Freitag / Aaron Palash / Aura Reinhard
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
212-355-4449

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mallinckrodt-emerges-from-chapter-11-with-strengthened-balance-sheet-and-enhanced-financial-flexibility-301570024.html

SOURCE Mallinckrodt plc

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • Adobe stock falls after hours on slashed guidance, earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down highlights from Adobe's latest quarterly earnings report.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • Stock market rout is a ‘tidy story’ about the Fed: Analyst

    Ross Mayfield, Baird Investment Strategy Analyst, and Jack Murphy, Easterly Investment Partners Portfolio Manager & Co-CIO, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss recession risks amid rising inflation and the Fed's 75 basis point interest rate hike, market reactions to recent economic data, and the outlook on a market bottom.

  • Dow Jones Plunges As Bears Attack; Tesla Stock Dives Amid This Elon Musk Move; Apple Crumbles

    The Dow Jones plunged as stocks suffered a Fed hangover. Tesla stock dived after Elon Musk made a move. Apple stock crumbled.

  • Why Meta, Amazon, and Apple Are Falling Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were all plummeting this morning following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise the federal funds rate by 75 basis points yesterday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 3.7% this morning, and the tech giants followed suit, with Meta losing 4.8%, Amazon down 4.2%, and Apple falling 3.5%.

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Wall Street is officially in a bear market: What strategists say investors should do

    History suggests stocks may have further to fall even with the S&P 500 having entered a bear market.

  • Advent Technologies announce $821M, six-year fuel cell project in Greece

    Greek officials notified Advent Technologies of funding approval for a $821M project to develop fuel cells and electrolyzers in the Western Macedonia region over six years.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard, Paypal, and StoneCo Are Falling Today

    Shares of several large payments stocks took a hit Thursday as the broader stock market sold off following the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and as investors grew more concerned about the macroeconomic outlook. Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) traded almost 5% lower as of 1:10 p.m. ET, shares of Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) had fallen by around 5.5%, and shares of Brazilian fintech StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were down more than 8%. On Wednesday, the Fed hiked its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, by 75 basis points -- the largest such move the agency has made at a single meeting since 1994.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks to watch in June. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June. Reports indicate that short-sellers are increasing their bets on the SPDR S&P 500 Exchange-Traded Fund Trust at the quickest […]

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    In an upbeat research note, Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer laid out the bull case for buying Nvidia (NVDA) stock -- why he rates it "outperform" and expects Nvidia shares to nearly double to $300 over the next 12 months. (To watch Schafer's track record, click here) As Schafer tells it, Nvidia's software and chips have made the company essential to the "AI ecosystem," giving Nvidia management "unique visibility as they develop products in lockstep with cloud hyperscale customers." The company'

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Split On Track Amid Several Big Headwinds

    General Electric is set to emerge as an aviation pure play, but faces recession risks and other big headwinds. Is GE stock a buy or sell now?

  • Super-Rich People Own Just One Asset That's Not Falling Apart

    The number of multimillionaires around the world continues to grow. But this year's raging bear market may put a halt to that.

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Stock Market Plunges To New Lows As This Leading Sector Sells Off

    It didn't take long for the bears to come off their one-day break. After surging Wednesday, the stock market indexes went right back to heavy losses, as the leading energy sector saw some of the worst action.

  • Celsius Is Crashing, and Crypto Investors Are Spooked

    People with accounts at the crypto lending platform are no longer able to withdraw their money. “Looking back, it seems too good to be true.”

  • Why General Motors Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of the automotive maker were plummeting this morning after General Motors' (NYSE: GM) chief financial officer, Paul Jacobson, made comments yesterday that indicated the company is preparing for an economic slowdown. The comments came on the same day that the Federal Reserve hiked the federal funds rate by 75 basis points as it aims to curb inflation. CFO Jacobson spoke at a Deutsche Bank conference along with Ford's CFO, and both executives addressed rising inflation and higher material costs as well as the potential for a recession.

  • Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Worth Less Than Its Cash on Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. shares slumped to a fresh low on Wednesday, giving the beleaguered brokerage a market value that’s less than the cash on its balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires W