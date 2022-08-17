U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,276.50
    -31.25 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,936.00
    -182.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,548.25
    -110.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.70
    -15.60 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.44
    -0.09 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.20
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.82
    -0.27 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0167
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.32
    +0.37 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2082
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0700
    +0.8550 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,800.61
    -305.91 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    567.52
    -4.40 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.49
    -28.57 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

Mallinckrodt plc Provides Update on Executive Committee

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MNKPF

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS: MNKPF) ("Mallinckrodt" or the "Company"), a global specialty pharmaceutical company, today provided an update on its Executive Committee. Reflective of Mallinckrodt's efforts to build on recent progress, stabilize the business and create a stronger company for the long term, the following leaders will serve on the Executive Committee and report directly to Siggi Olafsson, President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately unless otherwise noted:

Mallinckrodt logo
Mallinckrodt logo

  • Bryan Reasons will continue to serve as EVP and Chief Financial Officer, with executive responsibility for the Company's global finance and IT functions. Mr. Reasons served as a key architect of Mallinckrodt's successful Chapter 11 restructuring and will continue to provide leadership in managing financial strategy and investor relations as the Company works to strengthen its financial position.

  • Henriette Nielsen has joined the Company as EVP and Chief Transformation Officer, replacing Ian Watkins who will depart in mid-September. In this newly created role, Ms. Nielsen will have executive responsibility for communications, human resources and employee-related functions at the Company, as well as a focus on further building out the Company's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program. Most recently, she served as EVP of Business Operations at Hikma Pharmaceuticals.

  • Mark Tyndall, who currently serves as SVP and U.S. General Counsel, will assume the role of EVP and Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary, replacing Mark Casey who will depart in mid-September. In this role, Mr. Tyndall will have executive responsibility for all legal functions and will serve as the Company's primary liaison to the Board of Directors. Additionally, he will continue to have responsibility for Mallinckrodt's Government Affairs and Patient Advocacy functions.

  • Jason Goodson, who currently serves as VP of Business Operations, will assume the new title of EVP and Head of Corporate Development with executive responsibility for overseeing corporate strategy, business development and business intelligence.

  • Kassie Harrold, who currently serves as SVP and Chief Compliance Officer, will assume the new title of EVP and Chief Compliance Officer. With Mallinckrodt's strong commitment to operating ethically and in a compliant and socially responsible manner, Ms. Harrold will continue to oversee the Company's global integrity and compliance program and the execution of its Corporate Integrity Agreement and the Specialty Generics Operating Injunction.

  • Stephen Welch, who currently serves as SVP and General Manager of Specialty Generics, will assume the role of EVP and Head of Specialty Generics and will continue to lead the Specialty Generics business.

Hugh O'Neill, EVP and Chief Commercial and Operations Officer, will step down from his role and depart Mallinckrodt in mid-September, and Steven Romano, M.D., EVP and Chief Scientific Officer, will step down from his role and depart the organization at the beginning of December. In the interim, the Company is conducting a broad search for successors to lead the Commercial, Operations and Quality group and the Science & Technology group.

"Mallinckrodt is at an important inflection point, and the leaders of our go-forward Executive Committee will join me in guiding the business and further strengthening our focus on the patients we serve," said Mr. Olafsson. "We are building a more diverse leadership team that blends the deep bench of talent we have at Mallinckrodt with new, experienced leaders, including Henriette, who brings significant experience from a range of corporate functions and an impressive track record of enhancing operations at pharmaceutical companies. In all, I'm confident that we are establishing the right team to build on our strong foundation, advance our business objectives and empower all our team members to grow with our company and reach their full potential, positioning Mallinckrodt to succeed and achieve sustainable growth over time."

Mr. Olafsson continued, "I would like to express my gratitude to Mark, Hugh, Steve and Ian for their dedication and many contributions to Mallinckrodt. They are leaders who were instrumental in providing us a strong foundation from which we can build a Mallinckrodt that is even more productive, patient-centric and prosperous. All of us at Mallinckrodt wish them the best in their future endeavors and thank them for their years of service to the organization."

For full biographies of each member of the Executive Committee, please visit https://www.mallinckrodt.com/about/executive-committee/.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company's Specialty Brands reportable segment's areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology, ophthalmology and oncology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics; cultured skin substitutes and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the Company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELATED TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document that are not strictly historical, including statements regarding Mallinckrodt's future financial condition and operating results, legal, economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting Mallinckrodt's businesses, and any other statements regarding events or developments Mallinckrodt believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, may be "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The "Risk Factors" section of Mallinckrodt's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the SEC identify and describe in more detail the risks and uncertainties to which Mallinckrodt's businesses are subject. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date hereof and Mallinckrodt does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACTS
Investor Relations         
Daniel J. Speciale
Global Corporate Controller and Chief Investor Relations Officer
314-302-6567
daniel.speciale@mnk.com

Derek Belz
Vice President, Investor Relations
314-654-3950
derek.belz@mnk.com

Media
Michael Freitag / Aaron Palash / Aura Reinhard
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355-4449

Mallinckrodt, the "M" brand mark and the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals logo are trademarks of a Mallinckrodt company. Other brands are trademarks of a Mallinckrodt company or their respective owners. © 2022 08/22.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mallinckrodt-plc-provides-update-on-executive-committee-301607230.html

SOURCE Mallinckrodt plc

Recommended Stories

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • ZIM Q2 Preview: Can Shares Remain Hot?

    Year-to-date, ZIM shares have been notably strong, increasing by a double-digit 11% in value and extensively outperforming the S&P 500.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    The stock market is finding support right now from two directions, a perception that the Fed is turning slightly dovish and will be a little less aggressive on its rate hikes going forward, and the Q2 earnings, which are coming in better than analysts had feared. The S&P 500 might still be down 10% for the year, but the index has gained 17% since its mid-June low, and with the macro environment appearing friendlier, investors will be hoping the change of sentiment won’t be a temporary one. Again

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • Afraid you missed the stock-market bottom? History says curb your FOMO.

    Signs of FOMO are evident in the summer stock-market rally. A strategist takes a look at what happened to investors who 'missed' the bottom in previous bear markets.

  • Target earnings miss again, CEO looks to 'leaning into' holiday season

    Target reveals another surprising earnings miss as it battles through a changing consumer spending backdrop.

  • Target set to report earnings ahead of Wednesday's opening

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at Target's stock ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock is up more than 300% in August as meme crowd cheers

    Pull up a Yahoo Finance chart on Bed Bath & Beyond stick for August and you'd think the company has invented a rival to the Apple iPhone.

  • Top after-hours movers: Apple, Cassava Sciences, Canoo, Digital World Acquisition Corp.

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or through funds.

  • China’s biggest Wall Street bull just liquidated his Alibaba stake amid fire sale of five Chinese stocks

    Ray Dalio, founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, sold off his positions in the e-tailing giant, its rival JD.com, and China’s main ride-hailing firm, Didi.

  • U.S. stock futures slip from 3-month highs as traders await Fed minutes and retail sales data

    On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 240 points, or 0.71%, to 34152, the S&P 500 (SPX) increased 8 points, or 0.19%, to 4305, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) dropped 26 points, or 0.19%, to 13103. The Nasdaq Composite is up 23.1% from its mid-June low but remains down 16.3% for the year-to-date.

  • Coinbase Stock: Here’s Why Cathie Wood Dumped It

    Shares of popular crypto-exchange platform Coinbase (COIN) have been under an absurd amount of selling pressure over the past year, tanking 75% from peak to trough. The negative momentum has been unforgiving to even the boldest of investors. Innovation investor Cathie Wood recently announced that she had thrown in the towel over the reported SEC probe. Undoubtedly, the SEC securities warning is more salt poured into the wounds of Coinbase's already ailing shareholders. With Cathie Wood likely se

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death

    (Bloomberg) -- The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely followed.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Pr

  • Warren Buffett's 6 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks

    These top-notch Buffett-owned income stocks are doling out between 3.6% and 5.3% annually to their shareholders.

  • Vanguard Says Bonds Can Earn You Big Bucks: What You Need to Know

    While the markets reflect worry about a possible recession, Vanguard says that bonds could offer long-term investors opportunities to make money with yields above inflation. Furthermore, the financial firm believes that investors could also use bonds as a "stable hedge … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Bonds Are Back. Here's Where You Could Make Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Soars In Renewed Meme Rally, Cohen Options Bets

    Renewed options bets from a key shareholder look to have powered a Reddit-fueled rally in Bed, Bath & Beyond shares that has added more than $1 billion to the group's market value over the past month.

  • US Futures Slide as Fed Worries Outweigh Earnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stock-index futures fell as concerns over the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hike path outweighed robust corporate earnings and China’s stimulus plans.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate B

  • Coinbase pauses ethereum transactions during the cryptocurrency's merge

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith details how Coinbase is halting deposits and withdrawals during ethereum's big merge.